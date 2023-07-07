The investigation into the case continues Michelle Causothe girl who died at the hands of her 17-year-old friend and then abandoned in a shopping cart, locked in a black bag.

The police forces searched the house of the minor accused of the crime, located in via Dusmet in Primavalle (Rome). Just as friends and family said their last heartbreaking goodbye to Michelle Causo, during the funeralOfficers carried out an inspection inside the house. During the search, one was found toy gunwhich apparently looked like a real weapon.

When the investigators asked the 17-year-old for an explanation, he declared that it belonged to Michelle and had taken her for threaten him. But his words appeared not credible. The investigators have serious doubts about the boy’s confession, especially since a story appeared on his Instagram profile, about three weeks ago, in which he shows a fake gun. It will now be necessary to understand whether it is the same object.

The scientific tests will shed light on the truth, highlighting the fingerprints and confirming or discrediting the 17-year-old’s words. The tests on the cell phones of the two are also awaited. They could be instrumental in helping investigators understand that relationship they had and why that morning Michelle Causo showed up at the house of the one who, perhaps, believed to be her friend.

What is the real motive of Michelle Causo’s crime?

During the confession, the boy spoke of a debt of 20 euros. But the version of him was denial from Michelle Causo’s friends and parents. She was a selfless girl that she would never argue about for money. The only certain thing is that something happened in that house, perhaps an argument. And that the 17-year-old has grabbed a kitchen knife and ended a girl’s life. Then, in broad daylight, she closed her lifeless body in a black bag and, moving it with a shopping trolley, abandoned it near the dumpsters.