It seems a bit far off the year when the fifth mainline installment of Gears of War, a game that despite having its errors, managed to establish itself as the favorite of many fans. Since then, not much has been said about the next adventure by The Coalitionsomething that could be about to change soon.

Through social networks, some fans have noticed in a message that he left Joshua Ortegawho at the time wrote the script for the first two days of Marcus Phoenix. Putting in it “Once again”, to that he has quoted one of his own tweets in which he talks about his work with Epic Games by shaping these fictional stories.

For its part, on the official website of Microsoft there is talk of jobs involved in Gears of War, Specifically, a gameplay designer is being sought to join the team of The Coalition. Request that hasn’t been added much, so the project might not be as advanced as fans might think.

In the same way, in the coming months there will be a big event of Microsoft, in which we could see the first vestiges of this new installment. The future of the saga seems to be promising, given that not only games are going to arrive, there is also a movie of Netflix in planning.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: It is evident that The Coalition is working with Gears, after all it is time to have one more installment of the franchise. Although yes, it is more likely that we will see something until the June event.