The world remains attentive to what is happening around the case of the footballer’s father Luis Diaz. After four days of the kidnapping, the family of Luis Manuel Díaz revealed a piece of information that now gives clues about what could have happened to the man.

The parents of the Colombian soccer player were approached and detained by criminals in the department of La Guajira, last Saturday, October 28. However, The mother was released hours later near Barrancas. Meanwhile, Luis Manuel remains detained. The news has shocked the sports world.

There are 230 members of the elite commandos of the Police and the Army who are on the search mission for Luis Manuel Díaz, so it is known so far that several people who participated in the kidnapping have already been identified.

According to a Police source told EL TIEMPO, the operations have been intensified after intelligence work determined that the father of the Colombia and Liverpool National Team player “is still in national territory” and “has not been transferred to Venezuela.” ”.

Lucho Díaz’s father would have already received threats

Luis Manuel Díaz and his son.

According to Feli Ureche, a relative of the family, in an interview with ‘La W’, the criminals had approached the player’s parents when they went to “put gas in the car.”

Luis Manuel Díaz’s cousin was in Barrancas, La Guajira, when the events occurred. He claimed that just a few minutes after they left the house they were kidnapped.

“He went out to get gas, he was with my nephew and when he came out, shortly after, He told me: ‘They kidnapped Mane’“said Ureche.

On the other hand, he also confirmed to the aforementioned media that ‘Mane’, as they affectionately called Luis Díaz’s father, had been receiving threats for months.

“He had already been threatened for months, he always told me,” confirmed the relative.

He also took the opportunity to call on the criminals and ask that they release him, because “he is a humble guy from the municipality” who has not done harm to anyone.

“We are healthy and how are they going to do something like that,” he told ‘La W’.

Luis Díaz and the alleged kidnapper of his parents. Photo: Vanexa Romero. TIME and social networks

This Tuesday the community called for a mobilization in that sector of La Guajira to demand the release of the man and express its rejection of the acts of violence.

Meanwhile, the Police are closing in on Luis Manuel Díaz’s captors after some security camera images showed the kidnapping suspects.

In fact, General Alejandro Zapata, deputy director of the National Police, said that they would already have identified people who had participated in the kidnapping.

