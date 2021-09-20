There’s a lot to say lately about God of War Ragnarok. Thanks to the last PlayStation Showcase we finally had the opportunity to see how the new proposal of Santa Monica Studios, but unfortunately, we do not know exactly when it will reach our hands. Well, a recent tip has given us more information regarding this.

If everything goes well, Kratos and Atreus they should return at some unspecified point in 2022, but exactly when? Well, rumors have already started to circulate in various internet forums, Reddit being one of them, and the community believes that God of war ragnarok is closer than thought. All of this stemmed from a recent post on the official site of PlayStation, which now classifies this sequel within the category of “Coming Soon”.

The game is accompanied by others like Far Cry 6 (which will debut next month) and Battlefield 2042 (coming out in November). But the thing is like this: the section of “Coming Soon”Also includes other titles such as Final Fantasy XVI and Little Devil Inside, that have been missing for a long time. This section is not actually a guide to upcoming games, but rather includes products that are extremely popular with the community.

Similarly, we believe that Ragnarok it is not very far from reaching our hands. Considering that Horizon Forbbiden West arrives in February and Gran Turismo 7 in March, it is feasible to believe that Ragnarok may debut between the months of April and June 2022.

Via: Reddit