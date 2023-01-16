For quite some time one of the most requested remakes is the The simpsons hit and run, video game considered the most important that the yellow family franchise has had. However, licensing issues are not entirely clear, so this could be one of the impediments for not relaunching said adaptation.

For its part, a change.org petition has been made that has gathered just over 30,000 signatures, indicating genuine interest on the part of fans and thus reliving the early years of the 2,000s with the remaster. To that is added a new track found by a user of Twitterwhich indicates the imminent return of this open world video game.

Surprisingly, Disney has released the soundtrack to The Simpsons Hit and Run on Spotify like Go Simpsonic with The Simpsons, Testify and Songs in the Key of Springfield. pic.twitter.com/vZTciqO58L — Out of Context 20th Century Fox (@OOC20thFox) January 12, 2023

Surprisingly, Disney has released The Simpsons Hit and Run soundtrack on Spotify as Go Simpsonic with The Simpsons, Testify, and Songs in the Key of Springfield.

What the fanatic detected is that Disney added the game title soundtrack to Spotify, something that in theory you should do if the rights to publish it are yours. This track lets us see the interest that the company has for fans to listen to the musical themes. And at the same time, it could be the trigger to bring back the car title.

Via: gamingbible

Editor’s note: It would be amazing to have such a fun video game back, it really doesn’t have the virtues to consider it a GTA contender, but at least it’s entertaining, and it’s almost always the most important factor in these products.