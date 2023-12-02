More than a month after the launch of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, many are wondering what the next step will be for this version of Peter Parker and company. While we know that Insomniac Games is working on a Wolverine game, Information was recently released that would point to a spin-off starring Venom.

All those who have played Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 You know that Venom is one of the best elements that the sequel presented to us. In this way, many have wanted a game starring this character. Although at the moment there is nothing official, Tony Todd, who gave voice to this symbiote, has revealed that Insomniac Games only used 10% of its recorded dialogue.

At the recent edition of FAN EXPO San Francisco, Todd was one of the special guests, and fans did not miss the opportunity to ask him everything that had to do with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Among all the issues that had to do with his important moment in history, The actor revealed that Insomniac Games still has a lot of his unused material.

While this is not something new, and it is not a guarantee that the other 90% of the lines of dialogue will be used, Yes, it fuels all the speculation about a spin-off starring Venom, something similar to what we saw with Miles Morales in 2020. Unfortunately, the studio responsible for this title has remained silent, simply saying that they will listen to the fans.

Although at the moment there is no information about the future of Spider-Man in video games, it is clear that we will still see a lot of this character. Not only Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 It is surely already a concept that is giving a lot to talk about within Insomniac Games, but the game we saw in October will have some type of expansion.

Beyond the possibility of seeing a Venom spin-off, Mavel’s Spider-Man 2 also hints at Carnage’s future appearancesomething that could well happen in a DLC, similar to what we saw with The City That Never Sleeps with the first game in the series. Considering that the expansion for the first game came out just over a month after the release of the base title, the possibility that during The Game Awards next week, Insomniac Games will reveal some type of additional content for the sequel is not ruled out.

It is important to mention that beyond the game of wolverine, At the moment there is no official information about the future of Insomniac Games and its collaborations with Marvel. Let’s remember that the studio is also known for series like Ratchet & Clank, so they could well be working on a new installment for this series, or even on something completely original.

We can only wait to see what kind of projects are in the hands of Insomniac Games. On related topics, it is confirmed that the Spider-Man and Wolverine games share a universe. Likewise, the study reveals who the Spider-Man is in his universe.

A Venom spin-off would be something incredible. As a spoiler, the section of the game focused entirely on this character is something incredible, and I would like to see an experience focused entirely on this much more brutal style of play. However, I would also be happy with a DLC about Carnage.

