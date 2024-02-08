¿Xbox Will it become a third party publisher? That's a question that will surely be answered next week, when Xbox boss Phil Spencer and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella reveal plans for the future of the video game division. However, it seems that a company employee got ahead of the presentation, since he has revealed that He is already working on games for the Switch and PlayStation.

Through his LinkedIn profile, Cary Chen, director of gaming content at Microsoft in Asia, updated his job description, where he not only mentioned companies like Activision and Blizzard, which are already part of Xbox Game Studios, but also pointed directly to PlayStation and the Switch. This is what he commented:

“The portfolio range includes Xbox Game Studios, Activision, Blizzard, Zenimax and Bethesda across PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and mobile devices.”

Once this information was made known, Chen eliminated any trace related to PlayStation and the Switch, although it is now impossible to hide everything he revealed. Since then, The director has not provided any message that clarifies this situation. While the possibility that this was an error is not ruled out, it is also true that it was anticipated next week's official announcement.

At the moment we can only wait for more information to be released about it, and considering that a special Xbox presentation will take place next week, There is less and less left to know for sure what the future of this division of Microsoft will be.. On related topics, production of the Xbox Series X|S would have stopped completely. Likewise, Toys For Bob has not closed its doors.

The fact that Xbox will become a third-party studio is becoming more and more tangible, which is a disappointment for some. While I don't think this change will happen overnight, it's very likely that in about two or three years we'll no longer be talking about titles like Marvel's Blade as an Xbox exclusive, but as a cross-platform title.

