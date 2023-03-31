It was in the month of September 2018 when the Mexican businessman Jesús Martínez presented the project for the construction of the new stadium del León, looking to the future and to be serious candidates for the 2026 World Cup.
Everything was illusion and happiness among the fans of the Bajío complex, since a capacity for just over 35 thousand people was mentioned, with a hotel, shopping center and other amenities; however, a break came and the dream was cut short.
The COVID pandemic that hit the whole world in 2020 ended up destroying the plans and the new stadium remained a simple idea.
In 2022, the manager Jesús Martínez Patiño unveiled a new idea, which was to give the Nou Camp, the current home of León, a deep remodeling.
It was in an interview for Líderes Mexicanos where the aforementioned stated that the historic stadium would be ready by the end of 2024, however, everything remained in words and the project has not started.
At the beginning of the year, the sports director of the emerald squad, Rodrigo Fernández, mentioned in an interview that the plan to create a new stadium does exist, although he sees it as far away, since there have been issues that have completely gone out of the hands of Jesus Martinez.
“I can tell you that the project is here, that the intention of Jesús (Martínez) is to have an improvement, to give a stadium where the fans can feel good. It has been difficult since the pandemic, issues that go beyond what one is not in their hands have also been complicated, because some issues have not been closed, ”he asserted.
On the other hand, the construction of a new house for the Panzas Verdes family has been agreed on Boulevard Francisco Villa, in León, Guanajuato, although at the moment it is only a piece of land full of bushes and cows and goats that go out to graze.
Finally, the manager stated that the economic issue has also been important for not carrying out the remodeling project yet.
“The economic situation has also been difficult, it must be said, it has not been easy for the Martínez family or for the country. It has always been invested, it was invested in ‘La Esmeralda’, it has been invested in an important team, ”he declared.
