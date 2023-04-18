The new clio updates in 2023 with a nice restyling mid-career which is part of its long history with 16 million units sold since 1990: on new Renault Clio comes a new design and more technology on board. New Clio because it changes a lot in the front where the new luminous signature of the brand, while inside it is characterized by new upholstery and biomaterials. The version also makes its debut with this 2023 restyling Alpine spirit, i.e. the sportiest in the range. From the point of view of the engines, under the hood of the new Clio there will be thrusters petrol, diesel, bi-fuel LPG and especially hybrids with E-Tech full hybrid technology.

The external dimensions of the new Renault They do not change: 4,053mm long, 1,988mm wide and 1,439mm high. Outside, the front is all new, completely revisited with sculpted volumes and taut, faceted lines that give it a modern and dynamic look. There checkerboard grille wider gives the vehicle a stronger and sportier character. The bodywork also has a nice shaded effect, which goes from the dark colors of the logo to the lighter ones of the edges.

In the center of the grille, there is the new Renault logo in brushed satin chrome. In the installations Techno and Alpine spiritthe lower part of the grille is crossed by a lama. The front also integrates the brand new luminous signaturewith vertical LED daytime running lights in the shape of a half diamond.

The headlights are 100% LED from the first trim level and, despite being more compact, include up to 5 light beam modules high-tech (against the previous 3), capable of automatically adapt the light distribution between high beam and low beam.

The detail of the wheel unit and the LED headlights of the new renewed Clio

The rear bumper is also new with new ones aerodynamic vents. From a stylistic point of view, the lower part of the bodywork opts for the Matt Black in the first trim levels, for the Glossy black in the Techno version and for the Matt Shale Grey in the Esprit Alpine version. They are also available six different rear speakers (with or without tailpipe for hybrid versions and depending on the equipment).

Clio Esprit Alpine 3/4 view

The rear lights, themselves modernized, now incorporate crystal clear lenses. The external look is also completed by alloy wheels up to 17”.

Interior with sustainable fabric

Inside, the renovation has focused on more precious and sustainable materials. In particular, the seats, the door panels and the dashboard of the Techno set-up feature a fabric made for the 60% from fibers of biological originbased on wood cellulose, named Lyocell (or Tencel) by Lenzing, the Austrian company that produces it.

The interior of the new Clio

Another important element is the absence of skinwhich has been replaced by a granular coated mixed fabric (TEP) made up of fibers of biological origin and polyester fibers.

As far as style is concerned, each set-up is slightly different. The dashboard instead now integrates the new digital display 7″ or 10″ without frame depending on the trim levels. In Italy it is equipped with a multimedia system RENAULT EASY LINK on all setups.

Another view of the cockpit of the Renault Clio Esprit Alpine

Finally, the trunk can count on a useful space of up to 391 litreswhich drops to 301 liters in the E-Tech full hybrid 145 version.

The digital instrumentation and infotainment of the new Clio

All trim levels of the new Clio have a dashboard with 7” or 10” digital display. The system includes a playback of the navigation maps and offers personalized settings, depending on the driving modes and the Multi-Sense settings.

The instrumentation of the new Clio is 100% digital

Smartphones are wirelessly compatible with the system Renault Easy Link 7″ or 9.3″ and integrated navigation (standard in the Esprit Alpine trim level). This multimedia platform gives access to a world of apps, such as navigation apps, proactive maintenanceinfotainment and wireless compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

New Clio restyling petrol, diesel and LPG engines

The engines of the new Renault Clio are hybrids, petrol, diesel and bi-fuel petrol/LPG. On the petrol front there are versions 3-cylinder TCe 90 1.0 turbo with 90 HP and 160 Nmwith a six-speed manual gearbox, and the SCe 65 1.0 naturally aspirated 65 bhpwith five-speed manual.

The Clio restyling is petrol, diesel, LPG and hybrid

The Clio is also equipped with a 4-cylinder diesel engine 100 HP and 260 Nmassociated with 6-speed manual transmission. A 3-cylinder engine is also available bi-fuel LPG TCe 100from 100 HP and 170 Nm with over 1,000km combined range.

The Clio is hybrid, the E-Tech Full Hybrid

Renault’s hybrid technology confirmed, with theE-Tech Full Hybrid from 145 HP: a so-called “series-parallel” propulsion, which includes two electric motors (a 36 kW e-motor and an 18 kW HSG – High-Voltage Starter Generator- type high-voltage starter) and a 69 kW 1.6-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine (94 hp), associated with multi-mode changewith straight-tooth clutch without clutch, all combined with a 1.2 kWh battery.

E-Tech Hybrid logo on the new Clio

The transmission has 4 speeds for the petrol engine and 2 speeds for the main electric motor. The full hybrid E-Tech engine offers up to 14 combinations of operation between the thermal engine and the electric motor.

Renault Clio E-TECH Hybrid complete test, old model

Starting is always electric and it is possible to drive in the city up to 80% of the time in mode 100% electric, with a consumption saving of up to 40% compared to the classic petrol internal combustion engines in the urban cycle. The declared CO2 emissions are equal to 93 g/km.

ADAS on the new Renault Clio

On the new Renault Clio they have been integrated 20 driver assistance devices (ADAS) which are divided into three families: Driving, Parking and Safety. Among the most notable devices are the Highway and Traffic Jam Companion, the 360° camera and the active emergency braking with detection of cyclists and pedestrians.

The Highway and Traffic Jam Companion pairs Adaptive Cruise Control equipped with Stop & Go function with lane keeping assist. It is a technology of level 2 autonomous driving which brings a significant increase in comfort especially on the motorway and in situations of intense traffic.

Renault Clio restyling Esprit Alpine on the road

Also there active emergency braking is available as standard: if the driver does not react, the system automatically applies the brakes. For parking, there are many devices that facilitate maneuvers. In addition to Easy Park Assist, it is equipped, for example, with a camera with 360° vision which offers a top view composed of four images which allow you to view obstacles located around the vehicle.

The prices of the new Clio

The list with the prices of the new Clio restyling has not yet been officially communicated, but probably starts from about 18,000 euros. to buy theE-Tech hybrid at least they are needed 22,000 euros.

Photo new Renault Clio restyling

