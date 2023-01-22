Officials of the United States Department of Justice (DoJ) found six more documents yesterday during a search of Joe Biden’s residence in Delaware, the American president’s personal lawyer said this Saturday.

“The DoJ took possession of materials it deemed to be within the scope of its investigation, including six classified documents,” said Bob Bauer.

The first confidential documents were found on November 2 and date back to the time when Biden was vice president of the country. In all, a dozen documents were found, dating back to Biden’s passage through the Senate and his tenure as vice president.

The subject is particularly uncomfortable for the American president, who could run for re-election in 2024.