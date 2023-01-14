Five more documents. Joe Biden’s aides have found more classified reports in the private home of the US president in Wilmington (Delaware), as the White House revealed this Saturday, in a new episode of a saga that began this week and that threatens to complicate the tenure of the Democratic leader.

After White House lawyers disclosed earlier this week that classified papers from Biden’s time as vice president (2009-2017) had been found in November in the office of a think tank that the current head of state used after leaving that position and in the garage of his residence in Wilmington, on Wednesday the president’s personal lawyers found a one-page document also classified in a room next to the garage.

Then, as explained by the White House lawyer Richard Sauber in a statement, the search was suspended because those lawyers did not have authorization to handle confidential official documents. Sauber, who does have it, traveled to Wilmington on Thursday, accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Justice, to continue the investigation. In the box where the classified page was found, he found others marked as restricted access.

“While I handed over (the document) to the Justice officials who accompanied me, another five pages appeared among the attached material with the ‘classified’ stamp on them, for a total of six pages. Justice officials immediately took charge of them”, explains Sauber.

In parallel, Biden’s personal lawyer, Bob Bauer, has released a public sequence of events surrounding the discovery of the confidential documents, in an attempt to make it clear that the White House and the president are collaborating with the Justice investigation.

The discovery of Biden’s classified papers bears some similarities to the case of the confidential documents seized from former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, his residence in Florida. US law obliges senior officials to hand over confidential material they would have handled in office to official files.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

But the cases of the two presidents also present important differences. The current tenant of the White House claims to be unaware that this material was in his possession, and both he and his advisers emphasize that they have voluntarily handed over the papers and collaborate at all times with the Department of Justice. Instead, Trump amassed hundreds of confidential documents that only ended up in official hands after an FBI search in Mar-a-Lago, approved by the courts after months of claims for the delivery of that material. The former head of state is facing an investigation for obstruction of justice in relation to that case.

In the case of Biden, the big question mark is around the moment the first discovery of papers was made public. It was only disclosed this week, when the documents had been located on November 2. On the 8th of that month, mid-term elections were held in the United States and the news could have had an impact on the results of those elections, where the Democrats achieved better results than expected.

Those ten documents found while the office that Biden maintained at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Contact was being emptied included material classified as top secret, according to US media reports. Following the finding, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel, Robert Hur, a Justice Department official appointed during Trump’s tenure, to investigate the case Thursday.

According to Bauer in the statement, “the president’s personal lawyers have tried to balance the importance of public transparency where appropriate with the rules and limits established to protect the integrity of the investigation.” “These considerations call for avoiding the publication of details relevant to the investigation while it is taking place,” he adds.

According to the sequence released this Saturday, after the initial discovery in the think tank, Biden’s lawyers collaborated with the National Archives Administration until on November 10 the Department of Justice told them that a preliminary investigation into what had happened had begun. On December 20, a Biden lawyer notified the Justice Department that documents had also been found in the garage of the residence in Wilmington.

On January 11, Biden’s lawyers were searching the president’s private residences in Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach, also in Delaware, to determine if there were any more confidential papers. In the Rehoboth house they found nothing, in Wilmington they located the one-page document in the room next to the garage.

“We have already released specific details about the documents identified, how they were identified and where they were found,” Sauber said in the statement. The White House will stop answering questions about this investigation from now on and will refer them to the special prosecutor’s office handling the case.

Bauer, for his part, has indicated that providing more details could “complicate the ability of the investigating authorities to obtain timely information.”

Follow all the international information on Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.