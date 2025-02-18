This Tuesday, the draw for the semifinals of the Queen’s Cup, which has matched Barça against Real Madrid and Granada with Atlético de Madrid in the last double match.

The qualifiers will be round trip and will take place on March 4, 5 or 6 and the return on March 11, 12 or 13. The final will be played on June 7, 8 or 9, and the two finalist teams will be classified directly for the Spanish Super Cup.

It is always nice to play a classic “

Vicky LópezFC Barcelona player





Vicky López, an innocent hand of the draw, has assured that they are “happy to have the return at home before the fans. It is always beautiful to play a classic. ”

Barça reached the semifinals of the Queen’s Cup by winning Madrid CFF (1-2) in the quarterfinals and Real Madrid by defeating Real Sociedad (3-1). Both teams have already been previously faced in this season in the final of the Super Cup, where the Catalans won the title (5-0) and in the League F. Party the Catalans arrive undefeated against Real Madrid after the 16 games.

On the other hand, Granada managed to qualify after sinking the Levante with a goal from Cristina Postigo (0-1) in the quarterfinals and Atlético de Madrid won the victory after many difficulties when he reached the extension and open the score against the Cacereño (0-2) with goals from Ajibade and Guijarro.

Barça and Madrid

The March calendar arrives with three classics

The Catalans will be measured three times to the white team next March. The first of all will be in the first leg of the semifinals of the Queen Cup, on March 5 at the Alfredo Di Stéfano stadium. The second leg will be played on March 12 at the Johan Cruyff Stadi, and finally, on March 23, on the 23rd day of League F, they will be measured in the Olimpic Lluís Companys.

Barça is the team that has won the Queen’s Cup (10) and is the favorite to win the competition.