Madrid. New astronomical measurements using infrared spectroscopy made it possible to identify a hitherto unknown class of asteroids.

They are located in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter and, like the dwarf planet Ceres, are rich in water. According to computer models, shortly after their creation, complex dynamic processes moved these asteroids from the outer regions of our solar system to that site.

With an equatorial diameter of about 900 kilometers, the dwarf planet Ceres is the largest object in that circumstellar disk. Many other small bodies also orbit in that region.

“They are the remains of the building materials from which the planets of our solar system were created 4.5 billion years ago. In these small bodies and their fragments, the meteorites, we find numerous relics that point to the process of planet formation,” Mario Trieloff, from the Institute of Earth Sciences at the University of Heidelberg, explained in a statement. The study, published in Nature Astronomy, shows that the little ones come from all regions of the early solar system.

Via small bodies from the outer solar system, water could have reached the still-growing Earth in the form of asteroids, since the building blocks of inner solar system planets tended to be arid, he added.

The new infrared spectra were measured by Driss Takir at NASA’s Infrared Telescope Facility at the Mauna Kea Observatory in Hawaii. “Astronomical measurements make it possible to identify Ceres-like asteroids with a diameter as small as 100 kilometers, located in a confined region between Mars and Jupiter close to the orbit of Ceres,” he said. Takir is an astrophysicist at NASA Johnson Space Center and lead author of the study.

At the same time, the infrared spectra support the conclusions about the chemical and mineralogical composition of the bodies. Like Ceres, on the surface of the discovered asteroids are minerals that originated from an interaction with liquid water.

very porous

The small astronomical bodies are quite porous, another characteristic shared with Ceres and an indication that the rocky material is still quite original.

“Shortly after the formation of the asteroids, the temperatures were not high enough to turn them into a compact rock structure; they maintained the porous and primitive character typical of the outer icy planets located far from the Sun”, added Wladimir Neumann, a member of Trieloff’s team. He was responsible for the computer modeling of the thermal development of small bodies.

The properties of these Ceres-like objects and their presence in a narrow area of ​​the outer asteroid belt suggest that they first formed in a cold region at the edge of our solar system.