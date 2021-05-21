At least 15 Palestinians have been injured this Friday by the firing of rubber bullets by Israeli forces in the Esplanade of the Mosques amid a new protest, hours after the entry into force of a ceasefire after eleven days of clashes in the Gaza Strip. According to information collected by the Palestinian news agency WAFA, several people have had to be treated for the inhalation of tear gas fired by the Israeli forces, which have stormed the courtyards of the Al Aqsa mosque. Likewise, the Palestinian Red Crescent has indicated that it is transferring several wounded to hospitals in Jerusalem for treatment after the incidents, which took place after prayers on Friday. The Israeli newspaper The Times of Israel It has indicated that the agents would have intervened after several people threw stones at them from the Esplanade of the Mosques, a place known as the Temple Mount by the Jews.

The clashes between the Israeli security forces and Palestinian protesters on the Esplanade of the Mosques were precisely one of the triggers for the escalation of violence between the Hamas and Islamic Jihad militias and the Israeli Army since May 10.

Until the clashes on Friday, Israel and Gaza had experienced their first calm morning after 11 days of confrontation, the worst since 2014, thanks to the entry into force this morning of a truce that ended the exchange of fire. The ceasefire came into effect this Friday at 02.00 local time (01.00 in mainland Spain). Since then, there have been no anti-aircraft alarms, no rocket fire from Palestinian militias into Israel, and no Israeli Army attacks on Gaza. The armed forces have lifted most of the security and movement restrictions that applied mainly in the area bordering Gaza, although schools and other educational institutions will remain closed even today in the south and center of the country. Both sides have celebrated the cessation of hostilities as a victory, and leaders of the international community have welcomed an end to the violence. According to Palestinian sources cited by the Associated Press, at least 243 Palestinians have died in these 11 days of attacks, including 66 children, for a dozen fatalities on the Israeli side, including two minors.

The Israeli police have reopened the roads near the Strip that had been closed as a precaution against possible firing of anti-tank missiles from the enclave, the same media stated. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday that the offensive on the Strip has been an “extraordinary achievement” for Israel, since it has fulfilled the objective of weakening the military structure of the Islamist movement Hamas. “We have not only destroyed more than 100 km of the tunnel network, but we have also verified that it is penetrable, vulnerable and full of holes. In fact, we have found that it is a mousetrap for terrorists, ”Netanyahu said.

Meanwhile, Gazans have taken to the streets en masse to assess the damage of 11 days of bombing. The authorities of the Strip have calculated that 16,800 houses were damaged in the Israeli offensive, with 1,800 of them uninhabitable and a thousand completely destroyed.

The Israeli Security Cabinet, the government body that decides on military offensives, approved the ceasefire agreement on Thursday night. The Cabinet accepted Egypt’s mediation proposal for a “reciprocal, simultaneous and unconditional” cessation of the fighting.

While the ceasefire was announced, both sides continue sporadic attacks with rocket launches from the Strip up to 10 minutes before its entry into force. The Egyptian mediators finalized the details of its application in Jerusalem, before the Hebrew authorities, and in Ramallah, headquarters of the Palestinian Authority. “The Palestinian resistance will abide by the agreement as long as the occupying power (by Israel) abides by it,” a Hamas spokesman told Reuters. An official Israeli statement emphasized that “the evolution of reality on the ground will determine the future of military interactions.”

In a brief address from the White House, US President Joe Biden announced that he had spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who had confirmed the time for the ceasefire to take effect. Biden appreciated Egypt’s diplomatic efforts to bring the negotiations to a successful conclusion and noted that he had received information through the Cairo authorities that Hamas had also accepted the agreement. Biden has assured Netanyahu that the US will reinforce the Iron Dome anti-missile system, which has intercepted numerous Hamas rockets, and, at the same time, has expressed its commitment to send humanitarian aid to Gaza in coordination with the international community.

Hostilities had continued in Gaza on Thursday as negotiations for a ceasefire intensified. With hardly any rocket fire at Israel for hours and with Israeli aviation attacks increasingly spaced and concentrated on Hamas military targets, Gaza’s war escalation was heading at the start of Thursday toward a ceasefire principle. Pressure on Israel on Wednesday by the US president to force an immediate de-escalation appeared to have worked. At least during the previous morning, there were no aerial bombardments or missile launches.

Musa abu Marzuk, leader of Hamas, the ruling Islamist movement de facto in Gaza, he was the one who most clearly detailed Islamist demands in an interview broadcast by a Lebanese television channel late Wednesday night. As conditions, Hamas demanded that Israel not penetrate again with its security forces into the Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, Islam’s third holy place, and cancel the eviction processes against dozens of Palestinian families threatened with being evicted from their homes. in the Sheikh Yarrah neighborhood, north of the Old City.

While the Netanyahu Government reiterated throughout the day the mantra that military operations were not going to stop until all their objectives were completed, the heads of the Hebrew Army already acknowledged to the defense analysts of the Israeli press that the mission was practically accomplished. in Gaza. The destruction of much of the offensive and defensive capabilities of Hamas and Islamic Jihad, the physical elimination of many of its commanders, and the reinstatement of Israel’s crushing war deterrent are the result of an asymmetric confrontation that seems close to its end.

A barrage of more than 4,000 rockets – including on the economic heart of the country in the Tel Aviv region, with tens of thousands of civilians fleeing to bomb shelters – has been the price to pay for Israel, which has officially recorded 12 deaths ( including two minors) due to the impact of projectiles in their territory. Hundreds of aerial and artillery bombardments have razed entire blocks of houses and office towers in the Palestinian enclave. Israeli military spokesmen assure that 225 of those killed in their attacks are Islamist militiamen.