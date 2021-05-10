More than 200 Palestinians were injured on Monday in new clashes with Israeli police on the Esplanade of the Mosques in Jerusalem after a weekend of unrest in the Holy City, according to Palestinian rescuers. Faced with the increase in violence, the UN Security Council, at the request of Tunisia, must meet later this Monday to address the situation in Jerusalem.

The resumption of the clashes coincides with the celebration, according to the Hebrew calendar, of the ‘Day of Jerusalem’ marking the conquest of the eastern part of the city by Israel in 1967.

In the morning, hundreds of Palestinians fired projectiles at Israeli security forces on the Esplanade of the Mosques, the third holy place in Islam that Jews call the Temple Mount. Ambulances have evacuated dozens of injured from the esplanade.

The Palestinian Red Crescent reported more than 215 Palestinians injured, of which 153 required hospitalization. Four are in critical condition. In addition, nine officers were injured, according to the Israeli police.

Not far from the esplanade, a car carrying Israelis was attacked with stones and lost control before ramming Palestinians. Once immobilized, several people attacked the vehicle, throwing projectiles at the passengers, before an Israeli policeman dispersed them by firing into the air.

Images of the clashes in Jerusalem. / Efe

200 injured on Friday



The Israeli police said in a statement to work to try to stop the violence on the esplanade, but also “in other sectors of the Old City of Jerusalem.” “Prayer continues as usual” at the Wailing Wall, a holy place of Judaism and adjacent to the Esplanade of the Mosques, but “we will not allow extremists to threaten the safety of the public,” he added.

On Friday night, more than 200 people were injured in clashes between the police and the Palestinians on the Esplanade of the Mosques. On Saturday and Sunday, calm returned to the square, but the fighting spread to other areas of East Jerusalem, where more than 100 people were injured, according to the Red Crescent. The Israeli police also reported injuries among their ranks.

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that his country “will continue to guarantee freedom of worship, but will not allow violent disturbances.” “We will enforce law and order, firmly and responsibly,” declared Netanyahu, who defended the expansion of the Jewish settlements in the eastern part of Jerusalem, occupied and annexed since 1967 by Israel.

Jerusalem is the capital of Israel. Just as each nation builds its capital, we also have the right to build in Jerusalem. This is what we have done and this is what we will continue to do, “he added.

Future of Palestinian families



One of the causes of the recent tension in East Jerusalem is the future of several Palestinian families from the Shaykh Jarrah neighborhood, threatened with expulsion for the benefit of Israeli settlers. “In light of the current context,” the Israeli Supreme Court postponed a hearing on the case scheduled for Monday, the Justice Ministry announced.

From the Gaza Strip, a Palestinian enclave controlled by Hamas Islamists, incendiary balloons and rockets were also launched at Israel in support of the Jerusalem protesters.

The Israeli army announced the firing of seven more rockets on Sunday night and early Monday, two of which intercepted the Israeli ‘Iron Dome’ anti-missile system.

In retaliation, Israeli tanks “attacked military posts” of Hamas in the southern Gaza Strip, said the army, which also closed the Erez border crossing, the only one that allows Gazans to pass into Israel.