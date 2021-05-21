This Friday they exploded new clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police on the Esplanade of the Mosques in East Jerusalem, two weeks after similar clashes that led to an escalation of violence in Israel and the Palestinian Territories.

The clashes began after the great Muslim prayer on Friday, in which a multitude of Palestinians participated. The Israeli agents present on the esplanade were missile targetsaid the police, who reported “riots.”

So far there have been no reports of injuries. During the night in the Esplanade of the Mosques, a crowd of Palestinians had Ceasefire in Gaza celebrated with fireworks and had celebrated the Ezzedin al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas

News in development