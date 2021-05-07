Since the Arab restrictions for the month of Ramadan, hostilities between Palestinians and Israelis have been on the rise. After the riots on May 7, which have left almost 170 injured and have reached the Esplanade of the Mosques, there are several deaths, mostly Palestinians. While the US has called for a “de-escalation”, the possible upcoming eviction of Palestinian families in favor of the Jewish occupation in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood anticipates more clashes.

New clashes between Israeli and Palestinian settlers in East Jerusalem left at least 169 wounded on the night of May 7 (mostly Palestinians, but also Israeli officials), after the intervention of the Hebrew police that retracted the demonstrators with gases and stun guns. Background? The planned eviction of more Palestinian families, in favor of Jewish settler organizations.

The tension, exceptional in the Esplanade of the Mosques, is increasing in this holy month of Ramadan, with night-time conflicts in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, where many Palestinian families face future eviction due to a long-standing legal case.

Since the early hours of Friday, hundreds of Palestinian citizens gathered to pray on the top of a hill that surrounds the Al-Aqsa mosque, but many also stayed to protest against the expulsions that have become the new focus of tension in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

“Our people will remain steadfast and patient in their homes, in our blessed land,” Sheikh Abu Sunainah of the Al-Aqsa Mosque declared during his sermon on Friday. It was after the dinner that ends with the fast that the clashes and arrests set off in this mosque, located in the Old City of Jerusalem, considered the third holiest site in Islam.

The clashes caused the closure of the famous Damascus Gate, the main entrance to the Old City, while the riot police confronted the protesters and some mosque officials, with loudspeakers in hand, clamored to stop the situation, which has left at least 23 Palestinians injured by rubber bullets and grenades in the head and eyes, according to the Red Crescent.

“If we don’t support this group of people here, the evictions will come to my house, their house and every Palestinian who lives here,” argued Bashar Mahmoud, a 23-year-old Palestinian protester.

New evictions set off international alarms

This Thursday it was known that the growing tension claimed the lives of two young people, one Palestinian and the other Israeli, reported in separate incidents, and that they have activated the alarms of organizations such as the United Nations (UN).

Also, this Friday two Palestinians were shot dead by Israeli police when, allegedly, they tried to attack Israeli agents and soldiers with firearms at a checkpoint in the north of the occupied West Bank.

“We call on Israel to immediately stop all forced evictions, including those of Sheikh Jarrah – now a site of resistance – and to cease any activity that further contributes to a coercive environment and does not lead to forced relocations,” he said. this Friday Rupert Colville, spokesman for the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Jalina Porter, a spokeswoman for the US State Department, declared that Washington was “deeply concerned about the increase in tensions in Jerusalem.”

“As we enter a delicate period in the coming days it will be essential that all parties ensure calm and act responsibly to reduce tensions and avoid a violent confrontation,” Porter said. The European Union, Jordan and the six members of the Gulf Cooperation Council have also expressed concern about the violence that possible evictions could generate.

Sheikh Jarrah is inhabited mostly by Palestinians, but the neighborhood of this neighborhood contains the tomb of a former high priest, Simon the Righteous, and is a site revered by religious Jews.

This Monday, May 10, the Supreme Court of Israel will decide on the expulsion of four families whose homes claim settlement organizations for having been owned by Jews before 1948. The Israeli Army has already reported that it will send additional troops to the occupied West Bank.

During the day, the United Nations again urged Israel to end all forced expulsion of Palestinians in East Jerusalem, warning that its actions could constitute “war crimes.”

With Reuters, EFE and AFP