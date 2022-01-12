Here comes the restyling of the SUV Citroën C5 Aircross, which since its launch in 2018 has been chosen by over 260,000 motorists worldwide. The new model features a new front design and light signature. Other innovations reside in the passenger compartment which is even more modern and comfortable.

From a technical point of view, the top version is that PHEV plug-in hybrid, with the distance only in electric that reaches up to 55 km WLTP. Now let’s see what changes compared to the C5 Aircross 2021.

Citroën C5 Aircross exterior features

Visually the Citroën C5 Aircross SUV appears wider and more imposing. From a stylistic point of view it introduces a new language of the shapes in which the roundness gives way to more geometric lines. The style of the front adopts a new, more vertical look. The lines stretched and sculpted create several overlapping levels helping to visually enlarge the front.

new Citroën C5 Aircross SUV

The new C5 Aircross SUV offers a new interpretation of the chevron, which gradually become independent and separate from the daytime running lights. Now the chevrons are black lacquered and visually extend through a motif that recalls i keys of a piano, chrome and black, ever closer to each other, which gradually merge into the LED optical groups.

The LED light signature is a “V” shape, thin and chiseled and is characterized by a 3D effect. In addition, the LED Vision projectors are made more discreet, thanks to a dark treatment. In the lower part of the grille we find a black lacquered surface with attention to the graphics down to the smallest detail.

Rear view of the new Citroën C5 Aircross SUV

Under the grille, the new style of the air intake area visually widens the front. The side air intakes, now open and functional, allow for improved aerodynamics. The front also features a new protective element in the lower area of ​​the front bumper, available in two materials: in Glossy black in the basic and in Polished aluminum in the upper set-ups.

In the rear view it has all the characteristics of an SUV: ground clearance of 230 mm, large 720 mm diameter wheels, 360 ° protection thanks to the Airbump and at the wheel arches, distinctive and functional roof bars and a raised driving position. Laterally the new ones also stand out 18 ”PULSAR alloy wheels two-tone diamonds.

New Citroën C5 Aircross SUV VIDEO

Finally behind, in line with the front the C5 Aircross SUV adopts a new three-dimensional LED light signature, which calls up the keys of a piano.

Citroën C5 Aircross passenger compartment and trunk, how is it inside?

In line with the evolution of the exterior lines, the passenger compartment of the new C5 Aircross SUV is characterized by a more appearance dynamic, refined and comfortable. The new one stands out in the center of the dashboard 10 “Touch Pad suspended.

The new, larger screen improves ergonomics by offering direct access to the climate controls and a more reading corner tall which allows the driver to keep his eyes on the road. The aerators they are now located below the screen and have a more modern look with a new horizontal design with taut lines.

The interior of the new Citroën C5 Aircross SUV

Furthermore, the 12.3 ″ digital instrument cluster totally customizable, it allows the driver to have all the information he needs, based on his preferences: navigation maps, information on active driving assistance systems, information on the flow of operation of the Plug-In hybrid system, etc.

The wide and high center console is made more modern by the black leather-effect fabric upholstery with borders. It also has a large glove compartment near the connectivity area with two USB sockets and a system of wireless charging for smartphones that works by induction.

New “suspended” 10 “touch pad

Finally, the trunk is characterized by a load volume ranging from a minimum of 580 liters to a maximum of 720 l in the thermal version and from 460 l and 600 l in version Hybrid plug-in.

Citroën C5 Aircross Advanced Comfort seats

On board the new C5 Aircross SUV we find the seats Citroën Advanced Comfort new generation, already present on C4 And C5 X. These sessions are characterized by one high density foam in the internal structural part of the seat, by a foam on the surface thicker than 15 mm and by a specific coating. The front seats can also be heated and with massage function.

Citroën C5 Aircross front seats

In the search for maximum comfort, materials play an important role, such as Alcantara or perforated leather. The armrests and the center console are upholstered in a new one black leather effect fabric while the dashboard has a new black leather effect insert.

The standard environment features new visible color stitching blue. In this restyling the environment Wild Black replaces lil Wild Gray, with a new black textured fabric paired with a new fabric gray leather effect and blue stitching.

Row of rear seats inside the new Citroën C5 Aircross

The environment Urban Black features a new black fabric in Alcantara to a black leather-effect fabric. The environment Metropolitan Black replaces the current one Metropolitan Gray with a new one black full grain leather and a gray leather effect fabric. And finally, the environment Hype Black provides for a combination of the new Paloma perforated leather is that Blue tassel.

Citroën C5 Aircross SUV plug-in hybrid, features traction

The main engine in the restyling of the SUV Citroën C5 Aircross is that PHEV plug-in hybrid, which allows you to travel exclusively by electric up to 55 km in WLTP, at a maximum speed of 135 km / h.

The traction does not change and consists of an engine 1.6 PureTech 180 petrol, associated with electrical unit from 80 kW and from automatic transmission ë-EAT8. The total power is 225 hp, while the maximum torque available is 320 Nm. The lithium battery has a capacity of 13.2 kWh. Fast charging can be completed in less than 2 hours on one Wallbox.

Citroën C5 Aircross plug-in hybrid charging from a wallbox at home

In addition to the plug-in hybrid engine, the C5 Aircross SUV is also offered with internal combustion engines 1.2 PureTech three-cylinder petrol and BlueHDi four-cylinder turbodiesel.

ADAS on the new Citroën C5 Aircross

The new C5 Aircross SUV is equipped with as many as 20 systems ADAS last generation. Among these stands out the Highway Driver Assist, the system of autonomous driving of level 2 which combines the Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go function with the Active Lane Departure Warning.

Rear view of the new Citroën C5 Aircross SUV on the road

New Citroën C5 Aircross spec

Length: 4,500 mm

Width: 1,840 mm

Height: 1,670 (with roof bars)

Wheelbase: 2,730 mm

Ground clearance: 230 mm

Wheel diameter: 720 mm

Luggage compartment volume (thermal engine): from 580 L to 720 L, and up to 1,630 L with the seats folded

Trunk volume (hybrid engine): 460 L to 600 L

New Citroën C5 Aircross photo

