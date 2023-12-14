There Citroen C3 fourth generation marks the debut of the full version electricnamed ë-C3, which aims to make the electric car market more accessible segment B with competitive prices. This model will be launched at the beginning of 2024; the starting price in Italy will be 23,900 euroswhile in 2025 it will fall below the threshold of 19,900 euros with the launch of an entry level version with an autonomy of 200 km. A version with a combustion engine will also arrive later mild-hybrid petrol.

The new fourth generation Citroen C3 takes up the style of 2022 Oils concept and is distorted in size, with an increase in height a 1.57 metersgreater ground clearance of 197 mm (which drops to 163 millimeters in the electric version), while the length and width grow by only 10 millimeters each, reaching respectively 4.01 meters and 1.76 meters.

New electric Citroen e-C3

The trunk offers a declared capacity of 310 litres. The design of the fourth generation is characterized by contrasting elements vertical and horizontal and strong shapes. The high and vertical front features a large one in the center oval logo with “chevron” and gloss black grilles, while the front and rear headlights create a three-level light signature.

The hood It is shortbut tall and horizontal with sculpted surfaces, while the windshield is wide and verticalimproving visibility and the sense of protection.

Citroen e-C3 electric e-C3 electric rear 3/4 Front light signature electric e-C3 on the road electric e-C3 on the road electric e-C3 on the road Front passenger seats Rear passenger seats Cockpit instrumentation Head-Up Display instrument panel electric e-C3 charging Charging cable New Citroen C3, 4th generation

The side profile has technically sculpted lines, creases in the doors and new headlights. The back is characterized by a glossy black decorative strip with the oval Citroen logo and rear light clusters similar to the front ones. The alloy wheels are from 16 and 17 inches.

The interior of the new ë-C3 is innovative and named C-Zen Lounge. The dashboard is divided into two levels, with technical elements in the upper part and a lower section covered in a fabric called “Sofa Design”.

Lots of comfort on board the new Citroen C3

A new feature is the absence of the traditional instrument panel, replaced by the new one Head-Up Display Citroen, which displays the information on a glossy black section between the dashboard and windshield. The compact multifunction steering wheel is height and tilt adjustable to avoid interference with the Head-Up Display. In the center of the board there is one 10.25-inch infotainment screen, slightly inclined towards the driver. The system “My Citroen Play with Smartphone Station” It's standard right from the start “You”.

As regards internal habitability, the car enjoys a lot of space and comfort typical of Citroen, also thanks to the Citroën Advanced Comfort seats. Despite the slightly larger dimensions compared to the previous model, the car therefore also has generous space for elbows and knees, with at least 20 mm more compared to the average.

The instrument panel has been replaced by the new Citroen Head-Up Display

The car is full of practical features storage compartments on the door panels, center console and under the center armrest. The center console is equipped with a mat wireless chargingand versatility is guaranteed by the possibility of splitting the rear backrests into configurations 60-40 and the width between the rear wheel arches of 1,015 mmwhich allows you to carry large items with ease.

New electric Citroen C3

The new ë-C3 is born on the modular platform Smart Car Platform by Stellantiswhich can accommodate both thermal and electric engines, significantly contributing to reduce production costs. Precisely to lower the purchase price, Citroen's electric car is equipped with a battery pack 44 kWh lithium-iron-phosphate LFPwhich guarantees a driving autonomy of up to 320 km in the WLTP cycle.

There 100 kW direct current fast charging allows you to pass from 20% to 80% in just 26 minutes. Standard charging a AC takes approx 4 hours and 10 minutes with a power of 7 kW or 2 hours and 50 minutes with 11 kW. The vehicle is equipped with a Mode 3 cable to facilitate charging at home via Wallbox and at public stations.

Citroen e-C3 electric charging

The electric motor of the Citroen C3 develops a power of 113 hp (83 kW) and is associated with an automatic gearbox, ensuring one click from 0 to 100 km/h in approximately 11 seconds and a maximum speed of 135 km/h.

Infotainment and connectivity

Infotainment and connectivity functions make everyday driving easier. For example, through thee-Routes App you can plan trips and monitor the charge and the battery. L'MyCitroën appon the other hand, allows you to manage the charging time and pre-heating of the battery remotely.

Furthermore, l'E-Remote App allows you to use the device as a remote control for the vehicle, allowing functions such as the preheating and charge management. Depending on the trim level, the infotainment functions are managed by the system My Citroën Play with Smartphone Station or My Citroën Drive with 10″ touchscreen.

Infotainment My Citroën Drive with 10″ touchscreen

The first is standard in “You” models and has a support for integrated smartphone that allows the driver to “hook” his device and automatically start a new one App dedicated using the NFC wireless technology (Near Field Communication). The second, however, is standard in the versions “Max” and features a larger touchscreen with smartphone mirroring and compatibility with Apple CarPlay And Android Auto. Both infotainment levels are compatible withCitroen e-Routes app.

Citroen C3 electric Advanced Comfort suspension

The innovative suspensions are standard on the electric Citroen C3 Citroën Advanced Comfort with progressive hydraulic dampers. This suspension uses two hydraulic end stops, allowing engineers one greater flexibility in regulation of the same. This creates a feeling of “flying carpet” as the car seems to slide over the bumps in the road. These hydraulic limit switches are used in combination with shock absorbers and springs and operate both in the compression and extension phases.

The system works in two phases: in light conditions compressions and extensions, the springs and shock absorbers work together without involving the hydraulic dampers. In case of more intense stress, such as holes or obstacles on the road, hydraulic dampers come into play to slow the movement progressivelyavoiding sudden impacts.

Feeling of a “flying carpet” on the road thanks to the Citroën Advanced Comfort suspension

Unlike mechanical limit switches, which absorb energy but can return it in the form of rebound, hydraulic limit switches they absorb and disperse energyfurther improving ride comfort.

ADAS on the new C3

The new ë-C3 is equipped with a wide range of technologies ADAS driving assistance to ensure the safety and comfort of the occupants, in particular the driver. These include:

Active Safety Brake: an emergency braking system that operates both day and night, reducing the risk of injury to vehicle occupants, pedestrians and cyclists. Active Lane Departure Warning System: a warning system to avoid involuntary crossing of lane lines, helping to keep the vehicle in the correct lane. Driver Attention Alert: warns the driver if the vehicle's trajectory is inappropriate, encouraging breaks after long driving sessions. Speed ​​Limit Recognition: reads speed limit signs and shows them on the Citroën Head-Up Display, helping the driver to respect the limits. Electric Parking Brake (EPB): the electric parking brake activates automatically when the engine is stopped and releases automatically when the accelerator is pressed. Hill Start Assist: helps the driver when starting uphill by holding the vehicle for a few seconds. Intelligent Beam Headlights: automatically adjusts the headlight beam from low beam to high beam when an oncoming vehicle is detected. Rear parking sensors and camera: they warn the driver of the presence of obstacles during reversing maneuvers, ensuring greater safety when parking.

electric e-C3 on the road

Low cost C3 prices

The strong point of the new electric Citroen C3 is certainly the price 23,900 euros, lower than the average of electric cars currently on the market. In the 2025, a further reduction in costs is expected a 19,990 euros thanks to a variant with a smaller battery and a range of 200 km. In Italy, availability is scheduled for second quarter of 2024. The ë-C3 range includes two versions (You and Max) with a limited number of options grouped into five packages, maintaining competitive prices.

e-C3 in the You setup

The version base “You” it is the only one not to include some premium features, such as Skidplates, roof rails with a gloss black finish, two-tone paint and a complete infotainment, replaced by “My Citroën Play with my smartphone station” which allows you to use your phone as a connectivity center thanks to a docking station and the NFC technology for the automatic launch of the Citroën app.

The version “Max” at the top of the range from 27,800 euros it is richer in accessories and is equipped as standard with 17″ alloy wheels, two-tone paint, My Citroën Drive with 10.25″ touchscreenwireless charging for smartphones, Citroën Advanced Comfort seatsand other extras such as a reversing camera and rear lights a 3D LEDs.

At the top of the range is the Max version of the ë-C3

The ë-C3 can be booked on Citroën website. By booking, you gain access to exclusive information and become among the first to receive the car. The procedure is open until January 31, 2024. The order can be placed online for the “You” version at 23,300 euros or 99 euros per month with the long-term rental offer, and for the “Max” at 27,800 euros or 179 euros per month.

PRICES, how much it costs

– ë-C3 You: 23,300 euros

– ë-C3 Max: 27,800 euros

Price list of all Citroën models

Photo Citroen ë-C3 electric

Video Citroen OLI, concept that inspired the new C3

Video how Citroën OLI is made

Read also:

– Citroen OLI concept of an economical electric car

– All the news, car tests on CITROEN

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK