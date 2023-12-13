Citroën has updated the Berlingo with a restyling, giving it a modern style and advanced technologies. The vehicle maintains its versatility and practicality, including the version a 7 seats. Over the years, the Berlingo has become more and more comfortable and stylistically more appealingwith the front that reflects the design of the new C3. The electric version offers an autonomy of 320km thanks to a new battery from 50 kWh LFP (useful capacity).

The Citroen e-Berlingo is available in two versions: one Standard 4.4 meters long and one Long 4.75 meters long. Both versions have a width of 1.85 meters and a height of 1.87 meters. Wheelbase length varies between models, with the Standard model having a wheelbase of 2.79 meters and the long version reaching 2.98 metres.

The new Citroen e-Berlingo is updated especially in the front

As for the design, the front has been completely redesigned, with a more vertical shape and generous volumes. The front grille and bumper form a single structure, in the center of which stands the new logo Citroën oval.

Around the symbol, a black stripe patterned that recalls the symbol of the two chevrons. This strip connects the logo to the new headlightswhich present the new Citroën a three segments, with one vertical bar and two blade-like horizontal bars. The stripe and various lower grilles create a layer that defines the front, emphasizing a feeling of width. With the Advanced Comfort XTR packagethe bumper is enriched in the center by a protection aluminum effect. Color details are also noticeable with Infrared red stickers on the sides, contrasting with the horizontal lines and in harmony with the vertical bar of the light signature. The stickers are also found on the airbumps positioned on the sides of the car.

The roof bars are available on the top-level model and two wheel sizes are offered: 16″ and 17″. The dynamic, sloping roof line emphasizes the silhouette. The new Berlingo can be customized in five body colours, including the new Bleu Kiama and Vert Sirkka, in addition to White Kaolin, Black Perla Nera and Grigio Acciaio.

The new Citroen Berlingo has an interior design that enhances ergonomics and functionality. The dashboard features a large space with a new 10 inch HD touchscreen at the top and a customizable digital instrument panel.

The front seats in the passenger compartment of the new Berlingo

It has various practical features as one “Top Box” at the top and a storage space with wireless charging for smartphones at the bottom.

The front seats Advanced Comfort they guarantee high comfort with elegant design details. The five-seat configuration includes three independent, sliding and folding rear seats. There XL version can accommodate two additional seats in the third row. The Modutop multifunction roof offers multiple features such as ambient lighting, storage compartments and a panoramic roof openable.

Boot capacity varies from 775 liters to 4,000 litres

The rear bezel that opens independently of the tailgate is a practical feature. The Berlingo has generous cargo space that varies from 775 liters to 4,000 litres under the roof, maintaining capacity thanks to the arrangement of the batteries in the ë-Berlingo. The sliding side doors they simplify access to the car.

Infotainment and technologies on board

The new Berlingo on board is equipped with two 10-inch touchscreens each, incorporating two new Citroen multimedia systems. The entertainment one My Citroën Play, has a standard 10-inch screen, and allows you to manage the radio, telephone and car functions. Includes wireless smartphone replication, is compatible with Apple CarPlay And Android Auto and allows the rear camera to be displayed. It is associated with a new digital instrument panel black and white behind the wheel.

Cockpit dashboard with two 10-inch screens

The new My Citroën Drive Plus system instead provides one 10 inch HD screenwith connected 3D navigation, ease of use and management of multimedia functions via widgets. Includes natural voice recognition system and rear view camera projection with function Top Rear Vision. It is also accompanied by a 10-inch color digital instrument clusterdisplaying crucial information including navigation and charging data.

The instrument panel is also 10″ in size.

The vehicle offers a wireless smartphone charger, two USB ports, and up to 18 driver assistance technologiesincluding adaptive cruise control, electric parking brake, reversing camera, Grip Control with Hill Assist Descente trailer stability control. It also has 12 parking sensors.

Citroen Berlingo is 100% electric

In Europe, the Berlingo is only available in the electric version with 100 kW (136 HP) electric motor and a new one 50 kWh LFP batterywhich guarantees up to 320 km of autonomy (WLTP mixed cycle – homologation pending), a 20% increase compared to the previous model.

Full charging from the 11 kW wallbox takes 5 hours

Autonomy management has improved thanks to a new regenerative braking system can be activated in three levels via paddles behind the steering wheel. Ë-Berlingo offers three driving modes: Echo to maximize autonomy, Power for high performance and Normal. The option of a new heat pump heats the passenger compartment without using energy from the battery, preserving autonomy.

The car is equipped with an integrated charger from 7.4 kW; it can optionally be equipped with a 11 kW three-phase charger, allowing for easy charging. From a wall-box from 7.4 kWfull charging takes 7 and a half hours, while with an 11 kW wall-box they are enough 5 hours. For long journeys charging takes place in 30 minutes to recharge the battery from 0 to 80% on a public station from 100 kW.

Berlingo supports DC fast charging up to 100 kW

In some markets outside Europe the Berlingo is also available with three BlueHDi diesel engines (90, 100 and 130 HP) and two engines PureTech petrol (110 and 130 HP).

Price, how much does the new Berlingo cost

The price of the new electric Berlingo starts at approx 35,000 euros. The minivan is available in versions Standard And Longthe latter with a long wheelbase and 7 seats, and will arrive at i Citroen dealers in the spring of 2024.

