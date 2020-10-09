Faced with the virulence of Covid-19, the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, was forced, Thursday October 8, to pronounce the maximum alert for Lille (North), Grenoble (Isère), Saint-Étienne (Loire) and Lyon (Rhône). Thus, from Saturday 10, new measures will apply for these metropolises. In Lille, Guillaume Palka, cafeteria, hardly accuses the blow: “It’s hard, because it’s a job we cling to, we try to survive as best we can. This 15-day closure, it’s true that it saddens us and it’s sad also for our employees“, he testifies

In Saint-Etienne, an area classified on maximum alert, where the figures are particularly bad, the news was expected. “VSIt’s not much of a surprise. We were just waiting to know when it was going to fall “, testifies Julien Peyron, associate owner of a bar in Saint-Étienne.

