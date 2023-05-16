New circuit

Hungary now has a new circuit up and runningready – at least potentially – to compete with the now historic Hungaroring in Budapest, which has been home to the Formula 1 Grand Prix for almost 30 years. The new track is the BAlaton Park Circuitwhich was finally inaugurated after four years of construction, a decade of planning and an economic investment that exceeded 200 million dollars. For now the circuit has initially applied for a grade 2 licence, which would cover most international motorsport series outside Formula 1. The first significant event to be hosted will be Porsche’s ‘Festival of Dreams’ on 10 June . Later in the year, the last race of the ACCR Czech Formula 4 series, which takes place in Central Europe, will also take place there.

Ambitious plans

Looking to the future, however, ambition is not lacking, since the top management of the new facility defined the track “ready to host international motoring events“. In fact, the circuit was built with the aim of meeting the highest standards of the FIA ​​and also of the FIM, the international motorcycle federation. This makes it at least theoretically a candidate to host races in any world championship, provided obviously be formally certified to Grade 1 status.

MotoGP dream

For several years Hungary has already shown theintention to host a MotoGP racebut so far nothing concrete has been achieved. Now perhaps the fate of this much heralded marriage of the MotoGP with the Hungarian land will change. The circuit measures just over 4 km, has 16 curves and was designed by the Hungarian Ferenc Gulacsi. It also has permanent seating for 10,000 fans, with the option of adding temporary seating which can take the capacity up to 120,000.

Fisichella on the track

The first to test it, immediately after the inauguration, was the Italian driver Giancarlo Fisichella: “Driving the Balaton Park Circuit for the first time I was impressed by its character – explained Fisichella, invited by the managers of the plant to carry out a test-drive – the circuit truly has it all: a thrilling blend of high-speed corners, challenging hairpins and heart-pounding chicanes. It’s a smooth track, it produces great sensations. The first corner and the end of the back straight are the best spots for overtaking.”.