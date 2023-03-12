The pro-business trajectory of the brand new number one of the chinese economy raises the question: will he be able to moderate the interventionist tendency of the president Xi Jinping?

Li Qiang, 63, elected prime minister on Saturday, will have to contend with a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy, which, coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, is facing a low global demand for exportsrising US tariffs, shrinking US labor, and an aging population.

Xi, who has strengthened the state sector, wants — and has said so — the ruling party to return to its “original mission” as China’s economic, social and cultural leader. That has meant greater control over certain industries, more aggressive censorship of TV and pop culture, and the spread of a system that punishes people for offenses ranging from fraud to littering.

Now observers are waiting to see if Li will be able to apply pragmatic measures in his first five years, but China’s political decision-making process is opaque, making it difficult for outsiders to analyze the country’s trend.

Expectations are based on Li’s performance as party chief in Shanghai, the country’s largest city, and as governor of Zhejiang province, a hub for small and medium-sized businesses. And, perhaps most important, his close relationship with Xi.

During a 2013 interview with the prestigious business magazine Caixin, Li said that officials should “put the government’s hands back in place, remove restless hands, remove excessively outstretched hands.”

Li praised Zhejiang’s entrepreneurs as the province’s most valuable resource, particularly e-commerce billionaire Jack Ma, noting how his government cut red tape.

Instead, Li has strictly enforced certain government controls, such as regulations aimed at preventing the transmission of COVID-19. When his local government has been out of step with the national measures of the president and his team, he has finally relented and rectified, which was seen as key to his rise.

Under President Xi, businessmen have faced not only increased political controls and anti-COVID restrictions, but also increased control over internet commerce and technology companies. Crackdowns on antitrust and data security have wiped billions of dollars off the stock market value of companies. Beijing also pressures them to pay for social programs and government efforts to develop chips and other technologies.

A native of Zhejiang, Li studied agricultural mechanization and rose through the ranks of the provincial party. In 2003 he completed a master’s degree in business administration at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, something common among ambitious party cadres.

Priscilla Lau, a former professor at the university and a former Hong Kong delegate to the Chinese legislature, said Li attended her class on Hong Kong’s market economy for a business chamber in the city. She ´he she remembered her class when they met in Shanghai more than 10 years later. “That shows that he is very diligent,” adds Lau.

Li’s working relationship with Xi began in the 2000s, when Xi was appointed party chief in Zhejiang. After Xi’s transfer to Beijing and his appointment as party general secretary, Li was promoted to governor of Zhejiang, the number two provincial government, in 2013.

Three years later, Li was named party chief of Jiangsu province, an economic powerhouse on China’s east coast, his first post outside his home province. In 2017, he was appointed party chief in Shanghai, a position held by Xi before moving to roles in the country’s central leadership.

Prime Minister of China with the President. PA

In Shanghai, a commercial hub, Li continued to pursue his pro-business policies. In 2018, the electric car maker Tesla announced that it would build its first plant outside the United States there. It started work six months later, being the first wholly foreign-owned automaker in China. Last year, during the strict COVID lockdown in Shanghai, the factory resumed production after 20 days, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Tesla Vice President Tao Lin said several government department heads had worked tirelessly to help businesses resume business.

“The Shanghai government put in an extraordinary effort,” says Tu Le, managing director of Sino Auto Insights, a Beijing-based advisory firm.

In more complex matters, the road has not been free of obstacles.

Although Li helped broker a deal between Chinese and European companies to produce mRNA vaccines, Beijing did not approve the transaction, which was put on hold, says Joerg Wuttke, president of the EU Chamber of Commerce in China.

Before the city’s lockdown, Li seemed to have more leeway than other municipal heads to handle outbreaks. Instead of sealing off entire neighborhoods, the government applied limited quarantines of residential compounds and workplaces.

When the highly contagious omicron variant reached Shanghai, Li followed a dovish policy until the central government stepped in to seal off the city. The brutal two-month lockdown last year locked 25 million people in their homes and severely disrupted the economy.

Li was appointed number two of the ruling Communist Party in October, when the president — in violation of traditional norms — appointed himself for a third five-year term as secretary general.

Unlike most of his predecessors, Li lacks experience in national government, and his prestige has been dented by the ruthless enforcement of the prolonged quarantine at the mall, considered excessive.

His appointment seems to indicate that the ability to win the trust of Xi, the most powerful figure in recent decades, is the key to political advancement.

As premier, Li faces diminishing functions of the State Council, China’s cabinet, as governing powers are absorbed by party bodies, following Xi’s view that the party should play a more prominent role in Chinese society. . Still, some commentators argue that he will be more trusted — and therefore more influential — than his predecessor, who was portrayed as Xi’s rival, rather than his protégé.

“Xi Jinping doesn’t need to worry about Li Qiang being a different center of power,” says Ho Pin, a journalist and long-time observer of Chinese politics. “The trust between them allows Li Qiang to work more proactively and express his concerns, and he will give a lot of information and suggestions directly to Xi.”

Iris Pang, ING’s chief China economist, sees Li as a loyal executor of Xi’s will rather than a moderating influence.

Li was pro-business because he was required to be in his previous roles, Pang says.

His main trait, he adds, is his “strong execution.”