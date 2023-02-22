Maybe it’s because Chinese car brands seemed to do nothing but copy European models for years, or maybe it’s because of cars like the Landwind CV9. Whatever the cause, Chinese car brands have to do their best to polish up their image. But can you get rid of that cheap image if you can literally buy cars on AliExpress?

An attentive reader sends us a few links AliExpress. For example, you can buy a new Hongqi E-HS9 for 54,557 euros – and that is even 9.47 euros off because you spend more than 700 euros. What is extra funny here is that Hongqi really wants to be a premium brand and wants to steal customers from BMW or Mercedes.

The car is not cheaper if you include shipping costs

In the Netherlands you pay at least 83,000 euros for a Hongqi. Incidentally, you still have to arrange something to pick up the car, because if you want it delivered via PostNL, it will cost you an extra 52,162 euros. Via UPS or Fedex is also possible, but then it will be even more expensive. By the way, if you buy more than 5 copies (there are 9 available), you will receive a 5 percent discount.

Also BYD cars

The same seller on AliExpress also has the BYD Tan and the BYD Han on offer. The Han costs 102,368 euros with only 2,099 euros shipping. The Tan, which is being touted as “Newest Adult High Speed ​​Lithium Electric Battery Byd Tang Ev Car New Energy Electric Vehicle” should cost $90,339 plus $2,099 shipping.

Incidentally, this is a separate seller who offers the cars on AliExpress. It is not BYD or Hongqi who directly try to sell the cars through the bargain platform. And the question is whether you will receive the car if you really order one.