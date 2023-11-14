Denver, Colorado. The Denver authorities confirmed this Monday the activation of their health protocol to avoid new chickenpox infectionsafter an outbreak of this disease was detected in recent days among recently arrived immigrants, most of them Venezuelans, staying in local shelters operated by the city or in other places.

The Denver Office of Immigration and Refugee Affairs reported that “several families” are in quarantine, including adults and minors, without specifying the number of people affected, the length of time their isolation will last or where they are being treated.

For their part, municipal health authorities indicated that “protocols were implemented to prevent this disease from spreading among this vulnerable population,” without clarifying whether those infected were within municipal facilities or in other places. including a makeshift migrant camp in a Denver park.

It was learned that Denver Health, the largest public hospital in the region, expanded its telephone medical consultation services so that Spanish-speaking immigrants can speak directly with nurses.

As part of the relief process, the “Castro” Center for Human Services, which operates in the Hispanic neighborhood in west Denver, launched a new appeal asking for “essential donations” for recently arrived immigrants, especially clothing winter coat and cash funds.

However, both in Denver and in surrounding cities and counties, it is feared that the number of people infected with chickenpox and, possibly, other contagious diseases is higher than the number so far detected, given that not all newly arrived immigrants from the border with Mexico they go through a medical review process.

In fact, three weeks ago Abe Laydon, commissioner of Douglas County, south of Denver, warned Denver not to send immigrants to that county precisely because “They represent a significant risk to public health.”

For its part, the Omni-Salud program, which has offered medical coverage to undocumented people in Colorado since last year, revealed this Mondays that the 11 thousand seats available this year were filled in just two days, compared to several weeks of community work to reach 10 thousand places during 2022.

However, that number represents only a fraction of those without health insurance. According to data from the Migration Policy Institute (MPI), some 96,000 undocumented immigrants (59% of the total) in Colorado lack medical services. The same source estimates that from 2018 to date, Colorado allocated about $158 million in health expenses for undocumented immigrants.

And since November 2022, Denver has already allocated some 40 million dollars in aid to new immigrants.

At the national level, on November 2, the Migrant Clinic Network (MCN) warned that “tens of thousands” of immigrants need treatment for illnesses chronic or contagiousand even for avoidable health problems, because “the arduous journey” to reach the United States turns health ailments into emergencies.

