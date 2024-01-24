At Tesla it is always a matter of guessing how much truth there is in official claims about model introductions and the dates that accompany them. But this news is not official, so it could be true. Four different sources confirm Reuters that a cheaper Tesla is on its way with the code name Redwood. This could be deduced from Tesla's contacts with various suppliers. According to two of the sources, it will, not surprisingly, be a compact crossover and 10,000 copies per week should roll off the production line.

Tesla's CEO Elon Musk has been talking for years about a 'Tesla for the masses' with an entry price of around $25,000. The project appears to have been on hold for a while, but is now in full swing again. Three of the four sources mention a production start in June 2025.

A cheaper Tesla and a self-driving taxi

The plan would be to produce self-driving taxis on the same platform in addition to this Redwood. Musk previously explained this idea in his biography, which was released in September. He also said in 2022 that Tesla's robotaxi should see the light of day in 2024. That seems to be at least a year later, assuming the customer car appears first.

The cheaper Tesla would initially have to be built at the Texas factory. In all likelihood, Berlin will follow, and setting up a new factory in India is also a possibility. The brand can speed things up; With affordable EVs such as the Renault 5, Citroën ë-C3 and Volkswagen ID.2 rapidly approaching, it seems that this Tesla is not running ahead of the troops.