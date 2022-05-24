Their versions contradict each other. The program “Amor y fuego” presented new conversations between Melissa Paredes Y Rodrigo Cubawhich would invalidate the version of the model where she assures that she and the soccer player were separated for a long time before the ampay came out with Anthony Aranda.

In the latest edition of the Rodrigo González and Gigi Mitre program, new conversations came to light that would demonstrate the affectionate treatment that the ex-partner maintained until October 19, the day the whole scandal broke out after the controversial report presented by Magaly Medina.

What do the chats say?

As recalled, the actress also indicated that she and the Boys player had been separated for a long time before the ampay with the “Activator” was made public and that they only continued to sleep together for their daughter.

However, the screenshots attached to the settlement documents would prove that this version is false.

In the images, the affectionate treatment that both maintained during the month of September is evident. “I’m going to sleep now, I think. I love you too much”, writes the athlete. So the model answers, according to the voiceover of the report: “See you tomorrow, my love. Love you”.

Similarly, conversations were shown from the weeks in which the former “Queens of the show” participant contracted COVID-19 and had to be isolated.

“Hello, love. How are you? (…). We just woke up. Love, I’m so skinny, I lost my ****,” Melissa wrote on October 2. Given this, the player replied: “How much are you weighing? Let’s see a photo, let’s see you. COVID-19 is like that, ah, it consumes you a little.”

Like these, many other chats were used as “evidence” that suggest that the couple was still together until October 19, the day the ampay was revealed.

Melissa Paredes and Rodrigo Cuba were in the same place on the day of the ampay

Following this same line, in one of the documents of the soccer player, more conversations were attached that narrate how the day of the ampay was, since – to the astonishment of many – the three involved were in the same gym.

“He arrived at the gym that day at 6:30 pm until 7:25 pm, while she arrives with the dancer at 6:57 pm (…) If they had gotten out of the car faster, they would have met the ‘Cat’ Cuba in the gym (…). According to him, when she finished she contacted Melissa Paredes to ask her where she was. (And) she said, ‘I’m in the gym. Ah, I didn’t see you, hahaha ‘”, read Magaly Medina during her television space.

Magaly criticizes Melissa for letting her daughter rest on Anthony’s legs

Journalist Magaly Medina revealed new conversations between Melisa and Rodrigo in the May 23 broadcast on her program “Magaly TV, la firma”. In the screenshots, the daughter they have in common was seen asleep on the legs of Anthony Aranda.