After 230 thousand kilometers it was more than high time for a new chassis for the BMW 130i. Cobra Suspension in De Meern was able to help us very nicely with that.

Eighteen months ago, Michael and I bought the cheapest BMW 130i from Marktplaats. In 2021 we weren’t that busy with it, because we didn’t actually do more than one session on the dynamometer. A shame because the rear-wheel drive einser is a diamond in the rough.

This year we improve our lives and in August an OS Giken limited slip differential came under the BMW 130i (thanks Hardman Motorsport). It already makes the 130i a lot more fun, but we’re not there yet.

New chassis for the BMW 130i

Since we were not allowed to spend more of our women’s money wanted to buy the cheapest 130i from Marktplaats, our choice was limited. Every BMW with M package is easily 30% more expensive than one without, so we miss the thicker bumpers (another action point) and had a nice comfortable chassis.

And when we write comfortably, we mean squishy. With the standard chassis, the 130i is quite high on its legs and things want to tilt a bit. It is also true that our einser rolled out of the factory 17 years ago. In all those years, (almost) nothing has been done to the chassis, certainly the dampers are a bit ready.

Cobra EVO R for the BMW 130i

In terms of bases, there is a world to choose from, where you can spend a few hundred euros to thousands of euros. We also wanted to lower anyway, so just replacing the shock absorbers was not an option. With just a few lowering springs, the elderly shock absorbers would have an even harder time. Actually not an option either.

After consultation with Cobra Suspension came out on the Cobra EVO R. A coilover that is 1-Way adjustable in 12 positions and where monotube dampers are used. Twintube mufflers are used in most production cars, because they are a lot cheaper to produce. However, the monotube dampers have a larger piston and are therefore stronger and have a more consistent performance.

For the eye, but also for improving performance, the 130i could also come a lot closer to the asphalt. With the Cobra R coilover kit you can choose to lower between 30 and 60mm. Our 130i also has to be street-ready, so we didn’t go too crazy. We have chosen to lower the front by 40mm and the rear by 20mm. Originally the einser 20mm was reclined

Very hard?

If you see the 130i like this, you may fear the worst. It is a lot lower and the standard comfort-oriented dampers are with the old iron. With sporty street use it’s really fantastic: the body roll is gone, the diving under braking is gone, the feeling of control is back. As expected, it is really fantastic for sporty use.

We also did quite a few laps with it during the Autoblog drift course. The installation of the limited-slip differential already helped enormously there, but the new chassis for the BMW 130i also makes a world of difference. The carriage remains flat and especially in transitions between bends, control is back.

A coilover and comfort

The tricky point….. especially for Michael who is a huge fan of suspension comfort. As long as it’s soft and soft, it’s good. There are even rumors that he lowers the tire pressure slightly on some cars. If anyone can be deeply unhappy with a rock-hard 130i, it’s Michael.

The bizarre thing, however, is that comfort has also increased enormously. Fresh dampers that are of a very high quality make quite a difference. Imperfections are neatly collected and filtered out where possible. Of course there is less suspension travel, but that doesn’t even take its toll on thresholds. Really brilliant how good components can make all the difference. The driveway to my house is now too low for the 130i, so the paint on the bottom of the front bumper is coming off.

What does that cost

The suggested retail price of the Cobra R one-way coilover kit is €2794 excl. VAT / €3380.74 incl. VAT. For the cheapest BMW 130i from Marktplaats it is exaggerated on the one hand, but it has made it a very nice car. Cobra makes chassis for many more cars and supplies springs: more information in the Cobra catalog.

We’re not done with the BMW 130i yet. Our wish list still has a few items:

A set of new 18″ Goodyear tires is already there, just not yet the rims.

The appearance also needs to be adjusted, perhaps the front bumper and something with stickers or striping.

Some rubbers in the chassis deserve a refresher and perhaps some other things too.

The iDrive system was top notch in 2006, so that can also be overhauled.

…. And of course we are always open to ideas.

