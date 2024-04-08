There will be a new charging station supplier from France, in top locations where necessary.

Fastned, EVBox, Allego, Fastned, Total Energies. You know them. Especially if you have an electric car. Charging station providers in the Netherlands. From the public chargers in your residential area to the fast chargers along the highways. These are the well-known parties and every now and then a new name pops up. As is the case now.

Electrical charging station

The large French charging station supplier Electra is entering the Netherlands. The company has secured 300 million euros in investments to provide our country with slow and fast chargers. De Telegraaf reports on this. Interesting detail: the Dutch pension bosses of PGGM are an important lender with regard to this investment. A total of 100 fast chargers and 600 regular charging points in the Netherlands will be provided by Electra. The operation must be completed before 2030.

The company is of course active in its own country, France. Later Belgium and a number of other countries were added and now it is the turn of the Netherlands. The Netherlands already has very good coverage when it comes to public charging stations. But more is always better. Especially with the desired transition from the government, otherwise there will soon be a fight at the charging stations for a spot. This is already the case in some residential areas. After all, not everyone has the luxury of a driveway with their own charging station.

More charging stations from other parties also means more competition. This can in turn be beneficial for owners of an electric car due to competitive rates. At least, that's what you hope for. Electra is not a small party, the French company is working with Stellantis for the rollout of all those charging stations.

Supermarket, hotels, restaurants

While you mainly see Allego and EVBox poles in residential areas and Shell and Fastned mainly along highways, Electra focuses on hotels, restaurants and supermarkets. Places where there are enough (electric) cars, but where charging options are not always available. The French party is jumping into that 'hole'.

The rollout in the Netherlands is part of the bigger picture at Electra. The charging station supplier wants to have coverage of 15,000 charging points throughout Europe by around 2030.

