Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency said it had identified 30 cases of rare blood clots after using the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19, 25 more than the agency previously reported.

The agency added that it had not received any reports of a thrombosis after using the vaccine, which is made by Biontech and Pfizer.

On Friday, the agency told the Financial Times and the Guardian that seven people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine died after recording rare blood clots.

The British Medicines and Health Care Products Regulatory Agency, the European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization confirmed that the benefits of the vaccine in preventing Covid-19 far outweigh any potential risk of developing blood clots.

Some countries impose restrictions on the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, while other countries have resumed vaccination, with investigations continuing into reports of rare, sometimes severe, blood clots.