During the meeting dedicated to Mortal Kombat 1 at Comic-Con International in San Diego, Warner Bros. Games and NetherRealm Studios revealed new playable characters who join the ranks of fighters featured in the game: Li Mei, Tanya and Baraka. The three wrestlers were presented in a new trailer focused on the Umgadi, a group of warrior priestesses dedicated to protecting the royal family of the Outer Kingdom, with a preview of the gameplay and some elements of the story. Also announced during the meeting were the six playable characters that will be part of the downloadable content (DLC) Kombat Pack, which will arrive later than the game’s launch and will include classic fighters Quan Chi, Ermac and Takeda Takahashi, along with new fighters Peacemaker, Omni-Man and Patriot. During the Mortal Kombat 1 briefing, the NetherRealm Studios creative team joined famous voice actors to discuss Mortal Kombat 1 and present the reimagined story, characters, gameplay features, art style, and more. Among those in attendance were Ed Boon (Lead Creative, NetherRealm Studios & Co-Creator of Mortal Kombat), Dominic Cianciolo (Head of Story & Voice-over, NetherRealm Studios), Thiago Gomes (Head of Graphic Development, NetherRealm Studios), Kelly Hu (X-Men 2, BMF, Young Justice), voice actress for Li Mei, and Yuri Lowenthal (He-Man and Masters of the Universe, Ben 10 franchise), voice actress smoke’s tower.