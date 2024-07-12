For those who don’t know, there is a new video game in development from one of the most beloved franchises in the world of anime, Hunter x Hunter: Nen x Impactin which we will see the favorite characters of the saga facing each other in encounters that have pleased those who saw the first trailers. And to continue with the excitement of this title, more material has been released that confirms the appearance of someone specific, and that of course has its importance in the manga script.

This is in question Feitanwho is seen in the work using many of his abilities to prevent the protagonists from progressing, and apparently in the game he will have the powers that characterize him, good news for those who are still waiting for the conclusion of the printed and later animated version.

You can see it here:

Here is the character description:

Feitan Portor is a character from the manga and anime Hunter x Hunter, created by Yoshihiro Togashi. He is one of the members of the Phantom Troupe (also known as Genei Ryodan or Phantom Troupe), an elite group of criminals with exceptional abilities. He is a highly proficient combatant, skilled in the use of Nen, the life energy in the Hunter x Hunter universe. His primary Nen ability is called Pain Packer, which activates when he takes damage. This ability allows him to transform the pain he has suffered into a devastating attack called Rising Sun, which burns his enemies with an intense blast of energy. He plays a prominent role in several arcs of Hunter x Hunter, most notably the Yorknew City Arc and the Chimera Ant Arc. During the Yorknew City Arc, the Phantom Troupe comes into conflict with Kurapika and other main characters. In the Chimera Ant Arc, Feitan faces off against Zazan, one of the strongest ants, and displays his devastating Pain Packer ability. She has a professional and, in some cases, comradely relationship with other members of the Phantom Troupe. Although she does not show explicit affection, her loyalty to Chrollo and the group is evident. Her interactions with the other members reflect a dynamic of mutual respect and trust within the Troupe.

Remember that Hunter x Hunter: Nen x Impact will arrive at PS5, Nintendo Switch and PCThere is no specific release date, only talk of 2024.

Via: Youtube

Author’s note: At least Hunter X Hunter is alive in video game form, as Togashi has not continued writing the manga. So, we’ll see if there are any new chapters at some point.