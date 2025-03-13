The unusual decision of the VAR to cancel the launch of Julián Álvarez in the decisive penalty of Atlético-Real Madrid’s penalties of the Champions League has generated a great controversy. Little accustomed to a similar decision, although some have occurred in recent times, the rojiblancos cry for the alleged double touch of the Argentine striker when kicking their penalty, while the whites see the decision adjusted to the regulation, a matter of bad luck for their rival without more.

The feeling of the fans Colchonera represented it perfectly Diego Pablo Simeone, coach of Atlético, at the press conference after the game. «Apparently, I just just saw the image of the prison, the referee says that when Julián steps on the penalty and kicking, he plays the ball with the support of the foot. But the ball does not move even a little, ”he said.

«When Julian rests his foot and kicks, the ball does not move even a little. I imagine that if the var called it … », he paused. «I have never seen that the VAR calls in a penalty, but it is also worth it. I want to believe that they have seen it touched it, ”he added.

Questioned by the action, the Argentine coach starred in one of the most striking scenes in a press room in recent years, when he interviewed an interviewer. «Did he touch it twice or not? That raised his hand who saw that Julian touched her twice! Come on, come on! “he snapped in the press room, without obtaining a response from the information professionals present there, something he later remembered with a reproach at the end of his appearance.









Ceballos response

The one who did answer Simeone’s question was Dani CeballosReal Madrid footballer who did not play the match for being injured. The Andalusian took advantage of the comment of a white followers account, which hung the video with the comment “Cine” to release a tweet with an emoticon of the gesture of raising his hand.

The meringue midfielder has already been combative with Atlético coach this season. The pique jumped after the Argentine slipped that Historically Real Madrid is benefited by the referees after a croup meeting between the whites and Celta de Vigo in which a penalty was not indicated in favor of the Vigo team just before Mbappé’s goal. “What happened to Celta, they have been doing 100 years, I don’t know what they are surprised,” Simeone slipped. A polish to which the Andalusian responded with another, ensuring that the rojiblancos act like this because they are very present in their head the two final Champions finals at the hands of their neighbors in the capital of Spain.

Also after the game he manifested Vinícius. After a disastrous performance in front of Atlético, in which a penalty was wasting by throwing him to the clouds, and the teasing of the local fans, the Brazilian relieved himself in a little elegant way, sending several messages to the rival.

First on the pitch, with that gesture already so typical of cleaning the shield that recognizes the fifteen Champions of the white club, or leaving a coat with the shield of his team about the grass of the Metropolitan, and then with several messages on social networks. For example one in which he responded to a banner of the rojiblanca fans that prayed “this year.” “This year,” he replied.

Long before he manifested Thibaut Courtoiswho interviewed by television at the end of the duel said he was “fed up with the victimism” of the rojiblancos and lamented the approach of his coach, the ‘Cholo’ Simeone.

Courtois, “fed up with victimism”

“The moment he throws, I thought he had given him twice, I told the assistant and told me they were looking at him. It’s bad luck but sometimes it can happen, ”he explained about the controversial launch of Julián Álvarez. «UEFA sees it clear, I am fed up with the usual victimism for things like thisthe referees do not want to benefit a team or in Spain or in Europe. They have seen it clear and that is why they have been. In the VAR they have many cameras, ”he added.

The Real Madrid goalkeeper went further in his response and pointed to Simeone’s party approach. «If you win 1-0 from the first minute and you don’t look for the second, there is the failure of your game. Each one chooses theirs, they wanted to take prominence from Mbappé and Vinícius, and it has gone well, but I thought they were going to look for the second because we were not doing our best game, ”he said.