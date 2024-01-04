Colombia lost the headquarters of the 2027 Pan American Games, who were assigned to Barranquilla for failure to make the first payment on December 31, 2023.

Panam Sports, owner of the fairs, confirmed the news this Wednesday in a letter addressed to Colombian leaders.

The official communication.

Through this letter I notify you that Panam Sports withdraws the organization of the XX

Pan American Games of the year 2027 (the “Games”) of the Republic of Colombia, the

Department of Atlántico of Colombia, the City of Barranquilla and the Committee

Colombian Olympic Games and terminates as of this date, January 3, 2024, the Host City Contract of the XX Pan American Games of the year 2027, dated August 27, 2021, (the “Host City Contract”) whose withdrawal and termination conforms to the

terms and provisions of the Host City Contract, in particular article 76 of the

himself,” said Panam Sports.

He added: “The reasons for withdrawing the Games and the termination of the Host City Contract are set out in full in our letter of August 30, 2023, supplemented by our letter of October 26, 2023. As clearly stated in the letter of October 26, 2023, failure to comply with the requirements established in said letter automatically voids the extension of time provided to remedy the breaches of the Host City Contract, listed in our letter of August 30, 2023, and allows Panam Sports to immediately terminate the Host City Contract, and withdraw the Games from the City of Barranquilla.”

Mexico seeks to host the Pan American Games

Samuel Garcia, governor of the city of Nuevo León (Mexico) has launched its interest to host the Pan American Games 2027 and asked citizens, through social networks, if they should host the most important fairs on the continent.

“As you can see? Shall we bring the 2027 Pan American Games to Nuevo León? I read them!!!”, García said on his official X account (formerly Twitter).

It is worth remembering that Nuevo León will host the World Cup of the United States, Mexico and Canada 2026. Taking advantage of the fact that the city must have the ideal infrastructure to host the orbital event, the Governor proposes hosting the Pan American Games.

Taking advantage of all the (NEW) projects: roads, parks, trucks, museums, airport, customs, metro lines, aqueduct, companies, GIGAfactory, dams, tallest building on the Continent, Stadiums and the NEW FIFA corridor heading to the 2026 World Cup that we are headquarters. How do you see?… — Samuel García (@samuel_garcias) January 4, 2024

Garcia believe that your entity has the capacity to host the event, which Panama Sports took away Barranquilla for breach of contract, because it will have the infrastructure and logistics that they will use when Monterey, capital of the northern state, host matches of the 2026 men's soccer World Cup.

In addition, Jalisco also applied, the one who was in charge of raising his voice was the director of the State Council for Sports Promotion of the state government, Fernando Ortega.

“Tag @PanamSports so they can see that Jalisco is ready to host the 2027 Pan American Games. This year almost all of the facilities at (the Pan American Games) Guadalajara 2011 will be renovated. Guadalajara is the host city of the 2026 FIFA World Cup “We have everything!” said the official in X.

Neven Ilic, president of Panam Sports Photo: Panam Sports Press

Guadalajara, capital city of Jalisco, hosted this fair in 2011 and part of that infrastructure is still used as the Pan American Stadiumwhere the Charros from Jalisco They play professional baseball, in addition to the Akron Stadium, of the Chivas del Guadalajara of Mexican soccer, will be remodeled for the World Cup 2026.

Panama Sports It has not yet commented on the offers from either Jalisco or Nuevo León and the officials of these states have not clarified whether formal steps have already been taken to host the event.

Details why Barranquilla lost the venue for the 2027 Pan American and Parapan American Games

Panama Sports He gave the country 90 days to pay the 8 million dollars pending to the Government of Colombia. They would be canceled in two installments: 4 million had to be paid before December 30 and the other 4 before January 30, in order to guarantee that the country can hold the Games, taking into account that Asunción, Paraguay, was also a candidate.

However, the first payment could not be made, so this Wednesday Panama Sports He made the drastic decision.

“As stated above, the Games are withdrawn and therefore the Contract with the

Headquarters City is terminated. “The withdrawal of the Games and the termination of the Host City Contract are made without prejudice to, and Panam Sports expressly reserves its right to, claim any and all damages and any other right and remedy available,” stated the communication, which is signed by the president, Neven Ilic.

