The Venezuelan goalkeeper Wuilker Faríñez has been one of the players that generated the most news in Colombian soccer, after his arrival at National Athletic and his little possibility of returning to Millionaires.

After several days of uncertainty, it seemed that the future of Farinez was to return to Europe and hope that Lens He will find a team for him to be able to prepare physically and begin to take center stage.

Beyond the fact that the doors of Colombian football are always open, a new destination has appeared for the 25-year-old goalkeeper, as the possibility arose for him to arrive at Students of the Silver, one of the historical figures of Argentine football.

According to information from the journalist Alexis Rodríguez, Wuilker Faríñez is on the radar Students and it could end up landing there, although not many details about that move are known yet.

For now, Farinez He will continue looking for a club and we will have to wait if the 'Pincha' option actually ends up developing.

The last match of Wuilker Faríñez with Lens was on September 5, 2022 and during his stay in France He barely played 20 games since his arrival in 2020

Faríñez traveled to France to end his contract with Lens

According to information from the Colombian press, the Venezuelan goalkeeper traveled to France to terminate his contract with the RC Lensteam where he was Farinez since 2021 and participated in 20 commitments with the Gauls.

Although the player is already a free agent, the possibility of the Venezuelan reaching Millionaires is not yet closed, knowing also that the 'ambassador' team has Álvaro Montero and Diego Novoa like the goalkeepers for this 2024.

However, his possible arrival to the Bogotá team may occur after the owners of Millonarios are the same as the ones from RC Lens, Then it would be very likely that Alberto Gamero's return to the team is possible.

For now, Millionaires continue with Montero and Novoa in preseason, already finalizing details for the official start with the Super League, where the 'albiazul' team will have to play against Junior from Barranquilla, before making his debut in the League against Independent Medellín.

It should be remembered that the transfer period in Colombian soccer will end on March 1, and anything can happen until that date.

