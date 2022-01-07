THE TRUTH MURCIA. Friday, 7 January 2022, 08:43



The Sangonera la Verde soccer field opens new changing rooms, after the completion of the works undertaken by the Department of Sports of the Murcia City Council. The new facilities, which will come into operation from Saturday, January 8, may be used simultaneously by up to four teams, have two changing rooms for referees, a nursing and physiotherapy room, a concierge room, as well as toilet modules, warehouses and cleaning room.

In addition, other works have been carried out to set up the football field, such as the adaptation of the pavement and repair of nets, goals and lighting projectors. The total cost of the action has amounted to 224,947 euros. These facilities are used regularly by 180 members of nine Atlético Sangonera categories and 14 users of private teams.