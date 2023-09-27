New ones are coming changes to the scheme for schools the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) in degrees primary school and high school facing this school year 2023 – 2024or at least for those in Mexico City (CDMX).

This was announced by the head of the Federal Educational Authority in Mexico City (AEFCM) in the country’s capital, Luis Hunberto Fernández Fuentes, who announced the Framework for School Coexistence which aims to generate a good environment both among students and teachers of primary and secondary SEP in cycle 23 – 24.

Some of the points that What is sought with the new behavior manual for students is to promote respect for human rights such as equality, gender equity, inclusion, non-discrimination, among others.

To make it They must be implemented in the day-to-day life of SEP schools in CDMX The next points:

◉ Boost promoting a peaceful mindsetthe development of emotional skills and the promotion of inclusive education.

◉ Change the notion of “disciplinary sanctions” for ‘educational initiatives’.

◉ Implement most effective strategies for the use of Technologies of Information and Communication (ICT) with the purpose of promoting civic behavior online.

◉ Develop educational programs for address high-risk behaviors in studentssuch as participation in viral challenges and the consumption of psychoactive substances.

◉ Stimulate the Dialogue and mediation as means to resolve conflicts without resorting to violence.

Thematic photo: Cuartoscuro

As we know, what happens in the former Federal District (DF) tends to spread throughout the rest of the country, so this determination in the SEP schools of the capital could be a prelude to a national measure to improve the behavior of students from primary school and high school.

What is SEP in three points:

The Ministry of Public Education of Mexico can be explained in these three points:

◉ Educational Authority: The SEP is the government institution in charge of supervising and regulating the educational system in Mexico, from basic education to higher education. It is responsible for establishing educational policies, plans and programs, as well as promoting quality and equity in education throughout the country.

◉ Resource Administration: manages the budget allocated to education in Mexico and distributes resources to federal entities and educational institutions. This includes the allocation of funds for the construction of schools, the training of teachers and the acquisition of educational materials.

◉ Curriculum Development: The SEP is also responsible for developing and updating study plans and programs, establishing the contents that must be taught in schools and promoting pedagogical innovation. In addition, it coordinates the evaluation of educational performance at the national level.