The disagreement for the date of the postponed party Villarreal – Espanyol for a weather alert finally seems to have come to an end. As announced by the Royal Spanish Football Federation, the game will be played on April 27. A day after the dispute of the Copa del Rey final.

The outcome has been known after the RFEF accepted the allegations of both teams so that the match did not be disputed on April 9, date that was appointed in the first instance by the competition judge in the absence of club agreement.





Not having an agreement, the judge had to decide. However, the date set a couple of days ago did not sit well in Vila-Real or Barcelona. Marcelino’s did not want to play against Espanyol in the middle of the games against Athletic and Betis. On the other hand, the blue and white did not benefit them three games followed away from home in just 7 days.

Espanyol had proposed to play on April 2 or 3, while Villarreal defended the 27th option of the same month. The resolution of the single judge set the meeting for April 9. Both clubs presented allegations to this decision, reaching an agreement to propose the date of April 27 in a consensual manner.

The game was suspended last Monday, March 3, hours after a weather alarm was issued in the Castellón area and when the players of both teams, as well as the arbitration body, were already in the tunnel that gives access to the pitch.