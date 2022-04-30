“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and “The Marvels” will delay their arrival in theaters. Both films that are part of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will have a new release date in 2023. The film starring Paul Rudd has exchanged its release with the film starring Brie Larson.

As usually happens from time to time, the calendar of the house of superheroes has been modified again and this time it was the turn of Ant-Man and Captain Marvel.

The third Ant-Man film will exchange its premiere with Carol Danvers’ second feature film, which will include other heroines such as Ms. Marvel.

In this way, “The Marvels” will now be released in theaters on July 28, 2023 and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” on February 17 of the same year.

The information was confirmed by Variety and it is indicated that this change would have been due to a production issue.

The sequel to “Captain Marvel” has not yet finished recording, while “Ant-Man” 3 has already done so.

This is good news for fans of Ant-Man, as they will be able to see Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) in action much sooner.

About “Ant-Man 3″ and “The Marvels”

At the moment, both productions are kept secret by Marvel, but it is thought that more news could arrive in mid-2022.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: quantumania” will show the villainous Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) and will feature Bill Murray in the cast as another antagonist.

For its part, “The Marvels” will bring the group made up of Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan (protagonist of the series Ms. Marvel).