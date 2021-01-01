Julen Lopetegui smiles at the good moment of his team and wants to continue it in the derby on Saturday. You already know what it is to lead the Nervionenses in these clashes and in the past season he already signed two triumphs that exposed notable differences between both sides. Now the Basque coach already draws his sketch of the duel and Fernando will not be in it, one of his untouchable pieces since he arrived on the Sevilla bench. His challenge will be great: to ensure that the team does not minimize its potential without the Brazilian.

Nemanja Gudelj is presented as the most reliable alternative when it comes to rebuilding his midfield and Lopetegui has full confidence in the Serbian, both for his versatility and for his good level in high-paced matches. But the statistics do show difficulties when facing games without Fernando: Sevilla played four games without him this season, winning two and losing two more. The falls suffered were against Chelsea in the Champions League and against Eibar in the League, both at Sánchez-Pizjuán. There are other assets that could complement the core of Lopetegui such as Óliver Torres or even Óscar, thus delivering a job of greater containment to Joan Jordán.

Sevilla have already improvised in their eleven in several games this season and too many modifications are not expected in the coach’s plan regarding the victory against Villarreal with the exception of Fernando’s suspension due to suspension. The irregular level of Rakitic also exposes doubts to the coach, although the Croatian is another of his untouchables in his plans when the demand increases.