The Cabinet said in a statement that Hossam Haiba was appointed CEO of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones, to succeed Muhammad Abdel-Wahhab, before the end of his presidency, which was scheduled to extend until August 2023.

In the statement, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly praised Abdel Wahhab’s efforts “to provide an attractive climate for investments at the local and foreign levels, in light of this critical period that is witnessing many repercussions of successive global crises.”

Hossam Haiba was Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Post Investment Company. He also had long experience in the field of direct investment, and worked in several international and local companies.

Egypt abolished the Ministry of Investment at the end of 2019, when Minister Sahar Nasr was the last to assume this position, and some of the minister’s tasks were assigned to the head of the Investment Authority, which transferred its affiliation to the presidency of the Council of Ministers.