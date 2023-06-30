Mohammed bin Saleh Al-Sada, head of the board of trustees of the Doha University of Science and Technology, has become the new chairman of the board of directors of Rosneft. This is stated in the press release of the Russian oil company, distributed following the results of the annual general meeting of shareholders.

It is noted that Al-Sada has 40 years of experience in the energy sector. From 2007 to 2011, he served as Minister of State for Energy and Industry of Qatar, then moved to the post of Minister of Energy and Industry of this country, which he held until 2018. Also in 2011, Al-Sada became chairman of the board of the oil and gas company Qatar Petroleum (currently QatarEnergy).

He also chaired the boards of directors and governing bodies of companies such as RasGas (an LNG producer), Nakilat (one of the world’s leading gas transportation companies) and Qatar General Electricity & Water Corporation, a supplier of water and electricity to the people of Qatar.

As told in Rosneft, on June 30, a new board of directors of the company was elected, which included 11 people. Among them are Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, Assistant to the President of Russia Maxim Oreshkin, Chairman of the Board of Gazprombank Andrey Akimov, Head of Rosneft Igor Sechin, President and CEO of the Philippine company Oil & Petroleum International Resources Pedro Aquino Jr., as well as representatives of Qatar Investment Authority Faisal Alsuwaidi and Hamad Rashid Al-Mohannadi.

In addition to Al-Sad, the new members of the Board of Directors are Govind Kottis Satish, Managing Director of the Indian ValPro, who previously worked at Indian Oil, as well as the rector of the Russian State University of Oil and Gas named after I.M. Gubkin Viktor Martynov.

According to Leonid Krutakov, an associate professor at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, “the new members of the board of directors of Rosneft are very authoritative specialists with vast knowledge of the oil and gas industry.” “Mohammed bin Saleh Al-Sada is a landmark figure for the Middle East energy,” he was actively involved in the formation of the OPEC + alliance, the expert said. “It was under the chairmanship of Al-Sad (he was the president of OPEC for a year) that the first deal to reduce production in the OPEC+ format was concluded in 2016. He participated in all the main key processes in the oil and gas industry in the past decade,” Krutakov said.

He also drew attention to the fact that Govind Kottis Satish became the first representative of India to join the board of directors of Rosneft, which confirms the strategic importance of this country for the Russian oil company. “Satish has almost 40 years of experience in the industry, having held senior positions in India’s largest oil company Indian Oil, including in the field of trading. I think that with his arrival at Rosneft, the company’s ties with partners from India will only strengthen,” the expert added.