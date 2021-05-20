Abu Dhabi (Al-Ittihad) ADNOC Distribution announced today the appointment of Badr Saeed Al-Lamky as CEO of the company. In addition to the utility sector.

He also held senior management functions at Masdar, and played a key role in building the company’s portfolio of renewable energy investments in 25 countries, leading a number of the company’s most prominent projects. He also recently held the position of CEO at Cooling company, Listed on the Dubai Financial Market.

Prior to that, Al-Lamki worked for the Abu Dhabi Marine Operating Company (ADMA-OPCO), a subsidiary of the ADNOC Group, where he managed the implementation of a strategic initiative to increase the company’s daily oil production.

His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Chairman of ADNOC Distribution, said: “I am delighted to welcome the joining of our brother, Engineer Badr Al Lemky, who has distinguished experience as an experienced CEO who has achieved success in all the leadership positions he held recently, as he joins ADNOC Distribution as we continue to implement our strategy for smart growth with Focusing on providing the best refueling services to our customers and achieving added value for our shareholders.

Engineer Badr Al-Lamki will replace Ahmed Al-Shamsi. On this occasion, the Company’s Board of Directors expressed its thanks and appreciation for the sincere efforts made by Al Shamsi during his tenure at ADNOC Distribution.