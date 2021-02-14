D.According to several media reports, American President Joe Biden is considering appointing economist Lisa Cook to the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, the governing body of the American Central Bank. At the beginning of his term of office, Biden had declared that he would fill management positions in such a way that the institutions concerned reflect the diversity of the population: Cook would be the first black female Fed governor. The White House has been able to fill the vacancy after it withdrew Donald Trump’s recruitment proposal for the Fed, gold standard advocate Judy Shelton, without much deliberation.

Cook, who is a professor at Michigan State University in East Lansing, is well connected in Washington and its think tanks. She sits on the steering committee of the progressive think tank Washington Center for Equitable Growth, whose former boss Heather Boushey now advises Biden in the White House. She is friends with Adam Posen, the influential long-time head of the Peterson Institute. She did research at the Brookings think tank in her early years. She knows Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen well from their time together on the Executive Committee of the American Economic Association. She heads the association’s summer program, which aims to help selected young scientists gain a foothold in academic research and increase the diversity of the discipline. She became better known through concise statements about the Black Live Matters movement and racism at economics departments.

Cook in the criticism

Your possible calling is not undisputed. Several economists, who do not want to be named, told this newspaper that they considered a promotion questionable in view of their academic achievements. Even her appointment as full professor at Michigan State University was not without controversy, because of a criterion that is of central importance for a promotion in economic research in the United States: publications in one of the five major science journals. Cook has little to show in this regard.

She put pressure on her faculty by saying that black women economists all too often get stuck in assistant professor positions. In the end she landed the full professorship with fewer articles in the important journals than colleagues who reached this position at the university at the same time.

Cook has done research on lynching, African-American inventors and innovators, post-communist Russia, and development barriers in Africa. Her dissertation at the University of Berkeley was supervised by the renowned researcher Barry Eichengreen, who only recently found words of praise for her.

It has been doubted for a long time whether publication in selected specialist journals is a good criterion for an academic career. One of the allegations is that the journals’ topic preference is too narrow and that authors from renowned universities and informal academic networks are preferred as authors. Issues like racism in particular have little chance of being published.

Gender and skin color discrimination

In addition, the entire discipline is currently confronted with the charge of discrimination against female and black scientists. Lisa Cook herself pointed out in an article for the “New York Times” on a survey by the American Economic Association, according to which 62 percent of black researchers in American economics feel discriminated against. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, academically beyond doubt, has been denied full professorship at Harvard University. An economist told the newspaper that Cook’s analysis of discrimination in research was accurate, but Cook himself was not an example of it.

The other question is whether academic excellence is even a prerequisite for successful participation in American monetary policy. David Wessel heads the Hutchins Monetary and Fiscal Policy Center at the Brookings think tank and previously watched the Fed for years as a journalist. His verdict: some of the best central bankers had not achieved scientific merits, while some of the academically trained Fed bankers were some pretty weird birds. In contrast to this, Cook brings with him common sense and a feeling for current developments in the labor market.