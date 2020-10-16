On the international deadline day Tottenham Hotspur did not agree with Inter Milan on a transfer from Milan Skriniar, the Premier League club is now getting the missing central defender from the island.
On Friday night, Tottenham announced the signing of Swansea City’s Joe Rodon with the end of the domestic transfer window. For the 22-year-old Welsh central defender, the Londoners have to pay eleven million pounds directly, according to matching media reports, and another four million pounds could be added as a bonus payment.
Rodon has already played 52 games in England’s second-highest division and was featured four times for the Wales senior team. With Rodon, Spurs coach Jose Mourinho has a total of five established central defenders in his squad.
