Do you remember when some kids complained that John wick was a character of Fortnite Why did you see it for the first time there? Well, maybe something very similar will happen now that the Battle royale from Epic games will feature this emote.

That’s how it is, Epic games has just announced that the iconic dance, as well as the ‘chunk’ of the song will be available within the store Fortnite. This will be a good opportunity for you to put your favorite characters (the ones you bought or unlocked with the Battle Pass) to dance to this iconic song.

Now, by the time you are reading this, you will be able to find the Macarena in Fortnite, you just need to take a tour through the in-game store. It’s that simple to buy the gesture.

It will be a lot of fun to watch the different teams defeat their rivals and then celebrate with the Macarena which became famous during the 1990s, precisely in 1993 when it was originally released.

Fortnite and its history of musical emotes

It is worth emphasizing that Fortnite offers music and a lot in various sections. First of all, there are the emotes and you can now buy the one of the famous Macarena who made Los del Rio world famous.

But the music doesn’t stop there, you can also find a gesture with ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ with everything and the dance of Rick Astley or songs with dances by Dua Lipa. There’s also PSY’s ‘Gangnam Style’ and if they rush us there might be movements and songs from groups that you might not even recognize.

Now, it is worth appreciating that many of these gestures flow in and out of the Fortnite store. Anyway, seeing each of these dances will make you fashionable or, failing that, they will remind you of certain songs that had already been forgotten.

