The market is over. On a day marked by emotion, the constant leaks of Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania (how not) and the rumors, the teams are, regardless of what happens with the buyouts, definitive for the remainder of the season. Everything that has not been done now will no longer be possible, and what has been achieved must be made profitable, or else things do not go as expected at the beginning and turn a promising transfer into a disaster of dimensions epic. The gray hues also have a place in this equation, with movements that end without any conclusion or that they are simply aimed at ending uncomfortable salaries, grabbing rounds of the draft and looking to the future with a certain optimism. To see the light these moments are also worth, as well as to rebuild … something that some know how to do better than others.

One way or another, these are the winners and losers of the NBA winter market, one that has ended with the odd surprise, slight disasters and several hits.

Winners

Pat riley

The boss serves one more year as one of the brightest minds in the history of the best league in the world. He did not want to get rid of Tyler Herro and gave up the demands of some Raptors who have been left with nothing, but he knew how to search (and find) what he needed in Houston and get Victor Oladipo, a very big prize in a night that seemed too small for them. Riley has managed to endure a few days after taking Trevor Ariza in the same way that he did with Andre Iguodala last year, and now he has formed a team that can be as competitive or more than last year, especially after recovering (slightly, not totally) from the initial casualties enhanced by the coronavirus. The eternal (and eternalized) figure of the legendary basketball figure continues to work magic at 76 years old. Anyone would say that he is immortal. Of course, his legend is.

Rajon Rondo and the Clippers

The point guard needed a place where he could be more comfortable and enjoy a leading role according to his talent. He did not have it in Atlanta, where he inadvertently signed the minimum for the Lakers to pocket 15 million in two seasons. Sportingly, things have not gone well, with his very rude version of regular season, with a negligible defensive effort, without putting a single shot and with a lot of time from bounce in attack, something that does not work next to (or as a substitute for) Trae Young. The Clippers, since Kawhi Leonard and Paul George joined the project, have missed a distributor that has forced them to take on a lot and perform a role that is not their favorite (or their greatest virtue). Now they have it in Rondo, although they have run out of their favorite, Lonzo Ball. Nobody knows where the new Los Angeles guard can come from, who arrives in Los Angeles after winning the ring with the Lakers last year. Of course, maybe play as in the past playoffs … and there eye. That can be scary.

Denver nuggets

The winners of the market. The signing of Aaron Gordon gives them a good defender against direct rivals like Kawhi Leonard and LeBron James, and a great outside shooter who is also strong, energetic, runs the counterattack and works well on both sides of the court. What they have released (Gary Harris and Hampton) is less than what they have earned. The departure of both players leaves Facundo Campazzo with more minutes and greater security. In addition, the Nuggets have signed JaVale McGee, who returns to Colorado after being there from 2012 to 2014. They come out stronger, they are on the rise and they can give problems to anyone. Let no one forget that they were finalists in the Western Conference last year..

Chicago Bulls

The Bulls were looking for a center and, at the same time, a veteran player who would support a young squad (Chicago was, until this movement, 25.1 years on average, the seventh earliest team in the NBA), talented and promising who has clearly improved this course under Billy Donovan, but is one step away from becoming true playoff contenders. The Bulls are 19-24, in 10th place in an Eastern Conference mired in madness and in play-in spots. They are 1 game away from the Pacers (ninth), 1.5 from the Celtics (eighth) and 2.5 from a streaky Hawks who are currently in seventh position. The arrival of Nikola Vucevic, who is in the best moment of his career at the individual level (24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game), strengthens the team and is accompanied by that of Aminu, a solid defender who can contribute in the second unit.

LOSERS

Boston Celtics

One more year, the Celtics are in the same. New disaster in the market, in which they have to settle for the signing of Evan Fournier in exchange for two rounds of the draft, a good operation that knows little if we consider that the big plate was an Aaron Gordon who ended up in Colorado. Dany Ainge has once again been left with nothing while it is almost a voice in unison questioning her figure. In the end, the Celtics are in the second round of the East, they are in a critical situation and have barely improved the team. Yes indeed, they continue with a string of untouchables that does not change. So it goes, some will say. But beware, they are the Celtics and you never know with them.

Houston Rockets

One of the things that nobody understands is what happens to the Rockets. They have suffered one of the biggest crashes in history in just a few months, with the exits of Mike D’Antoni from the bench and Daryl Morey from the offices as the first stone along the way. However, they have traded players of the stature of James Harden and Russell Westbrook., as well as others of a lower level like PJ Tucker, without getting a big prize. With the franchise mired in one of the biggest structural and sports crises in its recent history (with 20 consecutive losses included without the rookie coach Stephen Silas being able to do anything), it does not seem that the decision of Tim Ferttita, the owner, to trade Oladipo for two usable players for a candidate, but less to get out of a pothole of such proportions, it was the best. It’s time to reflect and do more than save money to rebuild a team that, remember, was very close to reaching the Finals in 2018, just three years ago. We are talking about an anthological collapse, without a doubt.

And what about the Raptors?

Are they winners or losers? Aim more for the latter. They got rid of Norman Powell as they intended, sending him to the Blazers, but they have Eaten Kyle Lowry. The high demands they have made on the Lakers and Heat have prevented them from transferring him; The former made a good offer, but it included KCP and Schröder, who end their contract at the end of the season. Toronto wanted young players or draft rounds, but neither team could offer it. Now, the Canadian franchise keeps a Lowry who is 35 years old (fulfilled on the closing day of the deadline, by the way) and the contract ends at the end of the season. He will be able to renew with the Raptors for the minimum … but they will have missed the opportunity to get something with him.