I.If a Huawei base station is installed on a cell tower, it also includes an antenna from the Chinese company. In the world of mobile communications, it has so far not been possible to use individual components from other manufacturers because the mobile communications equipment is always completely supplied by one provider and proprietary hardware is used. Where there is no competition, where there are no open and standardized interfaces, the entire technology must always be replaced when the supplier changes. This blocks newcomers as well as competitors and favors the formation of monopolies.

If manufacturer-independent interfaces and interoperability have been in demand in technology for years and years, mobile communications must follow suit. At least that is what the federal government thinks, and in the last economic stimulus package, mobile radio operators and research institutions are making two billion euros available for an open mobile communications standard called Open Ran. Ran stands for Radio Access Network. The federal government wants to strengthen the technological sovereignty of Europe, it wants to force the providers to make their equipment compatible with each other and to open the interfaces.

Open Ran is also supposed to be the lever to push the Chinese manufacturer Huawei out of the European networks. Huawei has a global market share of more than 30 percent in telecommunications equipment. It is followed by the European companies Nokia and Ericsson with 15 percent each and the state-owned Chinese ZTE with 10 percent. Digital sovereignty should mean that Europe obtains its technology from European companies because the Chinese are not trusted, even though they cannot prove anything negative.

Not that badly ordered at all

Digital sovereignty seems to mean self-sufficiency, although the question remains unanswered what about the Huawei research centers in Europe and the global supply chains as well as the production of Nokia and Ericsson in China, which the Chinese dictatorship could also influence.

European sovereignty in mobile communications is also not all that bad. Europe played a key role in the standardization of mobile communications, and the Federal Office for Information Security was able to define the security criteria for mobile communications equipment in Germany without the influence of foreign countries. Compared to the positioning of Europe on search engines, cloud computing or social media platforms, you are in a rather good position in mobile communications.

Instead of proprietary products and specially created software, Open Ran uses inexpensive white box hardware, open source software, standardized interfaces and the virtualization of the functions of a base station. Special processors are being replaced by those from Intel, and the standardization of the interfaces means that components from different providers can be combined. The greater flexibility at the component level, however, goes hand in hand with more effort during integration. At some point these integrators could be just as difficult to change as the current traditional outfitters. The decoupling of hardware and software also creates completely new threats and attack surfaces in cellular networks.

Huawei and Nokia remain under contract

The productive use of Open Ran can only be expected in a few years, although the first attempts are now beginning. O2 provider Telefónica sees itself as a technology pioneer in Germany. From autumn on, 1000 of the total of 27,500 locations are to be converted to Open Ran. Huawei and Nokia remain under contract, but should deliver Ran-compatible components in the future. The Ran components come from American companies and are installed by a Japanese integrator. Deutsche Telekom is working on a Ran pilot project in Neubrandenburg, which is being set up parallel to the main radio network. Two Japanese and two American companies deliver here alongside Nokia.

Open Ran is currently an exciting story for American companies, as it allows them to conquer a market in which they have so far played no role. The Open Ran Policy Coalition, founded in the United States last year, lists well-known tech companies such as AT&T, Amazon, Cisco, Dell, Facebook, Google, IBM, Intel, Juniper Networks, Microsoft, Oracle, Qualcomm, Verzion and Vmware. For Google, Microsoft and Facebook, Open Ran is the ticket into the world of mobile communications and thus into a sphere of digitization in which they are not yet present.

In other words: If Open Ran will be successful, it will be mainly in the United States, and there at the expense of the two suppliers Nokia and Ericsson. The most piquant detail of the Open Ran Policy Coalition is the participation of Juniper: In the fall of the American Congress, this network equipment supplier not only had to admit that it was building back doors for the NSA secret service, it also had to declare “that another government originally did also used the mechanism created by the NSA ”.

If American manufacturers can be shown to implement back doors for their secret services, Open Ran could also contain these openings for the NSA. The American manufacturer Mavenir is calling for the Biden government to undertake Open Ran because this is “the best way to enforce American leadership in 5G” and give priority to American mobile technology.