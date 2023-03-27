Rule proposed by the government is being analyzed by Lula, who will decide the “parameters”, according to Minister of Planning

The Minister of Planning and Budget, Simone Tebetsaid that the new tax rule that will replace the Spending Ceiling law should “please both sides a little”, of revenue and expenditure. He also stated that the new text will be “Simple and easy to understand”.

According to Tebet, the framework model is ready, but is still being analyzed by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), which will decide on the “parameters” of the new rule.

“Not only economists will understand the fiscal framework, it will be totally transparent and credible. The framework frame is already ready, it is now a political decision of the President of the Republic the issue of parameters, which make all the difference”said the minister during the event Arko Conference 2023.

“The parameters will give sustainability, credibility and conviction that the fiscal framework will indeed stabilize the public debt in Brazil and will zero out the fiscal deficit at the same time”completed.

Tebet also stated that the rule will be “fiscally responsible and socially committed” with the population. The minister also said she believed that the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), “He took responsibility for himself” to approve the measure, which should reflect in a quick procedure in the National Congress.

“When the fiscal framework arrives there [na Câmara dos Deputados]he [Arthur Lira] will obey the rite of the internal regiment, but will approve quickly. I know the Federal Senate well enough to know what fellow senators think and in terms of content the fiscal framework will please the absolute majority of senators”he declared.

“I am very optimistic not only about the process, but also about the speed with which the framework will be approved by the National Congress”.

The mechanism is the biggest bet of the economic team to reduce the deficit of public accounts, currently estimated at R$ 231.5 billion.

In general terms, the device that will replace the spending ceiling must be countercyclical, that is, it does not consider a downturn in the economy to cut public investment or an upturn to increase spending. You should also consider GDP per capita as a benchmark for spending.

The Constitutional Amendment approved during the transition, which freed R$145 billion from the spending ceiling of Auxílio Brasil (now Bolsa Família) and up to R$23 billion in investments if there is excess revenue, obliges the government to submit a complementary bill to replace the spending ceiling until August.

Public Accounts

The minister also announced that the government should bring the fiscal deficit to zero by the end of 2024. According to the emedebista, the new fiscal rule should meet the government’s target.

“Many think that the big challenge is to zero the fiscal deficit. It is not, because we are going to zero the fiscal deficit from the end of next year. […] And the fiscal framework meets this desire of ours, because it not only deals with the revenue side but also with the expenditure side”he stated.