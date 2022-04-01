Home page politics

A line of buses set up by the defenders of Ukraine’s Azov Battalion to hamper the advance of Russian and pro-Russian forces. © Maximilian Clarke/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

With the help of international organizations, people are to be brought from the embattled city of Mariupol again. But whether the agreed ceasefire will last is uncertain.

Moscow – In the embattled Ukrainian port of Mariupol, a new attempt is said to be made this Friday to bring people to safety via a humanitarian corridor.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a ceasefire began at 09:00 a.m. CEST to allow residents to be evacuated. People should be taken out of the city with the participation of the Red Cross and the United Nations refugee agency, Major General Mikhail Mizintsev said.

The authorities in Mariupol announced in the morning that the escape routes there were still closed. Only in the nearby city of Berdyansk, which was occupied by Russian troops, did the evacuation of people who had fled there from Mariupol begin. They boarded buses for the trip to Zaporizhia, which is controlled by the Ukrainian authorities. If you have a car, you should join the bus convoy.

The renewed attempt for a humanitarian corridor follows an appeal by Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and French President Emmanuel Macron to President Vladimir Putin, the Defense Ministry in Moscow said. Ukraine and Russia repeatedly accuse each other of blocking humanitarian corridors. dpa